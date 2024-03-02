Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors (Updated) ft. Pawan Negi

The Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 saw the first and second semi-finals held on Saturday, March 2. The first semi-final saw Mumbai Champions beat Red Carpet Delhi to seal their place in the final.

Mumbai Champions batted first and posted a gigantic score of 253 runs in the first innings. All the batters chipped in with handy contributions. Phil Mustard top-scored with 73 runs off 34 balls. The likes of Nirwan Attri (56), Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (51), and Rajat Singh (43) also showed their mettle.

For Delhi, Ashley Nurse and Thisara Perera picked one wicket each. In response to a mammoth total, Delhi made an awful start with the bat, losing the first five wickets for just 60 runs.

The likes of Yashpal Singh (51) and Bipul Sharma (61) fought back in the latter half of the innings but those contributions didn’t prove enough. Red Carpet Delhi scored 193 runs in the second innings but fell 60 runs short of the target.

The second semi-final took place between VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh Warriors. Riding on a sensational knock of 93 runs off 50 balls from Pawan Negi, VVIP Uttar Pradesh notched a mammoth score of 193 runs in the first innings.

Suresh Raina (58 off 33) and Parvinder Singh (33 off 16) gave the much-needed impetus with their power-hitting ability. For Chhattisgarh, Shadab Jakati was the star performer with the ball as he claimed four wickets for 17 runs in three overs.

In reply, Naman Ojha and Jatin Saxena provided a brilliant start as the duo added 96 runs in the first 10 overs. Ojha scored 43 off 27, while Jatin Saxena smashed 72 off just 52 deliveries. Contributions came from the likes of Asghar Afghan (30 off 10) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (17) but Chhattisgarh fell 18 runs short of the target in the end.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player TEAM RUNS MAT INNS HS AVG SR 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Pawan Negi V-UP 405 6 6 139 81 187.5 1 3 34 24 2 Richard Levi DL-R 360 6 6 133 60 215.57 2 1 29 30 3 Peter Trego MUM-C 287 6 6 92 95.67 178.26 0 2 27 16 4 Naman Ojha CHT-W 282 6 6 78 56.4 175.16 0 2 27 15 5 Anshul Kapoor V-UP 276 5 5 87 69 144.5 0 4 26 10 6 Jatin Sahay Saxena CHT-W 264 6 6 92 44 204.65 0 3 30 16 7 Asela Gunaratne DL-R 263 6 6 106 87.67 185.21 1 1 31 12 8 Phil Mustard MUM-C 233 6 6 73 38.83 165.25 0 3 28 11 9 Angelo Perera RAJ-L 200 5 5 59 50 194.17 0 1 20 10 10 Saurabh Tiwari CHT-W 181 6 6 70 45.25 154.7 0 1 19 8

Pawan Negi reclaimed the top spot in the runs tally after playing a brilliant knock on Saturday. He now has 405 runs in six matches at an average of 81. Richard Levi has positioned himself at the second spot with 360 runs. Meanwhile, Peter Trego (287), Naman Ojha (282), and Anshul Kapoor (276) are sitting at the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Jatin Saxena has moved to number six with 265 runs, followed by Asela Gunaratne (263) at seventh. Phil Mustard (233) and Angelo Perera (200) occupy the eighth and ninth positions on the list, respectively. Saurabh Tiwari rounds off the top ten list with 181 runs to his name.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Wickets list

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Chris Mpofu V-UP 12 6 6 17 11.5 8.87 1 2 0 2 Amit Mishra CHT-W 9 6 6 24.22 13.33 10.9 0 1 0 3 Monu Kumar V-UP 8 6 6 17.38 16.5 6.32 0 1 0 4 Munaf Patel CHT-W 8 6 6 12.5 11.25 6.67 1 0 0 5 Shadab Jakati CHT-W 8 6 6 18.5 15.75 7.05 0 1 0 6 Amit Sanan MUM-C 8 6 6 19 15 7.6 0 1 0 7 Ashley Nurse DL-R 7 6 6 28.43 15.14 11.26 0 1 0 8 Vikrant Sharma DL-R 6 4 4 23.33 14 10 0 1 0 9 Bipul Sharma DL-R 6 5 5 26.83 18 8.94 0 1 0 10 Peter Trego MUM-C 6 6 6 24.67 17 8.71 0 0 0

Speaking of the wickets tally, Christopher Mpofu continues to stay at the top with 12 wickets under his name. Amit Mishra has the second most number of wickets in the tournament with nine wickets, followed by Monu Kumar (8) and Munaf Patel (8), respectively.

The number five spot is held by Shadab Jakati with eight wickets. Amit Sanan and Ashley Nurse claim the sixth and seventh spot with eight and seven wickets, respectively. Vikrant Sharma has six wickets in the tournament and, thus, takes the eighth position. The ninth and tenth spots are occupied by Bipul Sharma (6) and Peter Trego (6), respectively.

