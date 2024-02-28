Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions (Updated) ft. Munaf Patel

Rajasthan Legends won the toss and elected to bat in the 10th match of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, February 28, at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground. They were bundled out for just 110 runs in 15.3 overs.

Munaf Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh Warriors, picking up five wickets for just nine runs in three overs. The Warriors chased down the target of 111 runs in 12.3 overs. Munaf won the Player of the Match award.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh elected to bat in the 11th match against Mumbai Champions. They scored 176 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Anshul Kapoor was the highest scorer for the team and scored 87 runs off just 59 deliveries.

The Champions won the match by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 177 runs in 19 overs. Abhishek Jhunjhunwala was the highest scorer for the team and made 69 runs off 38 deliveries.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player RUNS MAT INNS HS AVG SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Anshul Kapoor VUP 274 4 4 87 91.33 148.11 - 4 10 26 2 Pawan Negi"}">Pawan Negi VUP 228 4 4 139 57 203.57 1 1 13 22 3 Peter Trego"}">Peter Trego MC 190 4 4 92 95 161.02 - 1 10 16 4 Richard Levi"}">Richard Levi RCD 171 3 3 133 57 206.02 1 - 18 9 5 Naman Ojha"}">Naman Ojha CW 167 4 4 78 55.67 194.19 - 1 10 17 6 Saurabh Tiwary CW 166 4 4 70 83 162.75 - 1 8 17 7 Jatin Saxena CW 157 4 4 92 39.25 266.1 - 2 12 17 8 Siva-Bharath-Kumar Sagiri TT 140 4 4 87 46.67 144.33 - 1 7 15 9 Asela Gunaratne RCD 134 3 3 106 134 191.43 1 - 6 17 10 Abhishek Jhunjhunwala mc 119 4 4 69 39.67 154.55 - 1 5 13

Anshul Kapoor has moved to first place from second and has amassed a total of 274 runs in four matches at an average of 91.33. Pawan Negi has dropped to second position from first. He has made 228 runs in four outings at an average of 57.

Peter Trego has jumped to third place from fifth and has 190 runs to his name in four matches. Richard Levi has moved to fourth place from third and has made 171 runs in three games at a strike rate of 206.02.

Naman Ojha has shifted to fifth place from sixth and has made 167 runs in four innings at an average of 55.67.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Chris Mpofu VUP 9 4 4 14.44 10 8.67 1 - - 2 Amit Mishra CW 7 4 4 18.29 10.29 10.67 - 1 - 3 Munaf Patel CW 6 4 4 9.17 10 5.5 1 - - 4 Amit Sanan MC 6 4 4 18.5 14 7.93 - - - 5 Peter Trego MC 5 4 4 19.6 15.6 7.54 - - - 6 Vinay Yadav MC 5 4 4 17 10.8 9.44 - - - 7 Vishvajithsinh Solanki MC 5 4 4 29.4 16.8 10.5 - - - 8 Samiullah Beigh RCD 5 3 3 19.4 10.8 10.78 - 1 - 9 Ashley Nurse RCD 5 3 3 24 12.8 11.25 - - - 10 Monu Kumar VUP 4 4 4 22.25 21 6.36 - - -

Chris Mpofu is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 14.44. Amit Mishra has remained in second place and has picked a total of seven wickets in four games at an economy of 10.67.

Munaf Patel has jumped to third place after his match-winning spell. He has picked six wickets in four games at an average of 9.17. Amit Sanan has moved to fourth place second and has picked six wickets in four matches at an average of 18.50.

Peter Trego has five wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 19.60 and is the fifth-highest wicket-taker.

