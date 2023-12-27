"Innings ese khelo ki log World Cup final bhul jaye"- Top 10 funny memes as India reach 245 in 1st innings of Boxing Day Test vs South Africa

Team India managed to score a respectable total of 245 in the first innings of the opening Test against South Africa on Wednesday (December 27) at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Rohit Sharma-led side batted first in the contest that commenced on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada breathed fire with the ball in pace-friendly overcast conditions and rattled the Indian batting line-up.

Only Virat Kohli (38) and Shreyas Iyer (31) withstood his onslaught in the first session and managed to put on a 68-run partnership. However, Rabada ended their resistance after the lunch break with a sensational spell, reducing India to 121/6.

In his first Test match as a designated keeper, KL Rahul played a savior for his side in the batting department with a scintillating century. He perfectly mixed caution with aggression and built vital partnerships with lower-order batters to shepherd India to a decent total of 245 on a tricky surface against South Africa.

On his way to 101 (137), Rahul hit 14 fours and four sixes before Nandre Burger dismissed him in the 68th over to end the Indian innings. Fans were pleased with KL Rahul and the lower order for putting in a decent effort to help India reach a fighting total. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X and Instagram after the end of the first innings.

Here are some of the best memes:

"He batted very authoritatively"- Dinesh Karthik on KL Rahul's knock vs South Africa in Centurion

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik recently heaped praise on KL Rahul for his magnificent knock against South Africa in the first Test. Reviewing Rahul's batting performance in a video uploaded by Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"He batted very authoritatively towards the end of his innings but what was really good was how he was able to fight at the start when he had normal batters with him. KL Rahul is someone who has always got runs abroad. That is a very rare quality to have, and KL Rahul is constantly showing the world why he is rated so highly."

Karthik continued:

"From the time he has made his comeback and put foot in the Indian team again after his injury in the Asia Cup, he has not looked back. He has been quite the player that India need and has been one that they want."

At the time of writing, South Africa are batting on 138/3.

