“Inspired by RCB” – Fans erupt as Melbourne Stars Women get bundled out for 29 against Adelaide Strikers Women in WBBL

Melbourne Stars Women were bundled out for 29 against Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women’s Big Bash League at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Saturday, October 21.

None of the batters could reach double figures, with Sophia Dunkley top scoring (nine), as the Stars lost the match by 148 runs. It was the lowest-ever score in the WBBL, the previous being 66 by Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes.

Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up three wickets apiece for Adelaide, while captain Tahlia McGrath and Anesu Mushangwe picked up two wickets apiece.

Asked to bat first, Adelaide Strikers Women posted 177/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Katie Mack top-scored with 86 off 50 balls, including 14 boundaries. Laura Wolvaardt and McGrath chipped in with scores of 47 (36) and 34* (19), respectively.

Sophie Day was the only bowler to pick up wickets for Melbourne Stars, finishing with figures of 3/24.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to the Melbourne Stars’s lowest-ever score in the WBBL. Australian legend Lisa Sthalekar wrote:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Melbourne Stars had won their opening game of the T20 league by two runs over Sydney Sixers Women. Meg Lanning-led side will now look to avenge their defeat against the same opponent (Adelaide Strikers Women) at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on October 24.

Melbourne Stars Women’s remaining league-stage matches in WBBL:

October 24: vs Adelaide Strikers Women at Junction Oval, Melbourne

October 27: vs Brisbane Heat Women at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

October 29: vs Perth Scorchers Women at Junction Oval, Melbourne

November 2: vs Hobart Hurricanes Women at Bellerive Oval in Hobart

November 4: vs Sydney Thunder Women at Casey Fields No.4, Melbourne

November 8: vs Sydney Sixers Women at North Sydney Oval

November 10: vs Sydney Sixers Women at Junction Oval, Melbourne

November 12: vs Melbourne Renegades at Junction Oval, Melbourne

November 17: vs Hobart Hurricanes Women at Allan Border Field in Brisbane

November 19: vs Brisbane Heat Women at Junction Oval, Melbourne

November 22: vs Perth Scorchers Women at WACA, Perth

November 25: vs Melbourne Renegades Women at Melbourne Cricket Ground