International League 2023 (ILT20) Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Match 15

The Desert Vipers got back to winning ways in the International League 2023 (ILT20) on Tuesday after beating Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates by seven wickets. It was Match No. 15 of the tournament and played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

West Indian left-handed batter Sherfane Rutherford became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 56 off 29 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. On the back of his knock, the Vipers chased down 170 with 21 balls to spare.

Alex Hales scored 62 runs off 44 balls while opening the batting with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. Earlier, Sheldon Cottrell finished with excellent bowling figures of 4-0-20-1. Tom Curran also got two wickets.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 418 runs from five matches at an average of 139.33 and a strike-rate of 161.38. With a century and four half-centuries, the England batter is on top of his game.

James Vince of the Gulf Giants is second on the list with 229 runs from five matches at an average of 57.25 and a strike-rate of 150.65 with three half-centuries. Rovman Powell of the Dubai Capitals and Kieron Pollard of MI Emirates have scored 227 and 225 runs respectively.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament presently. The fast bowler picked up 10 wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 8.17. Sheldon Cottrell of the Desert Vipers is not far behind with eight wickets to his name from five games. His economy rate of 5.51 is also excellent.

Right-arm fast bowlers David Wiese of the Gulf Giants and Chris Woakes of the Sharjah Warriors have also been on top of their game with seven wickets apiece.

