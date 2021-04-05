IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni goes all guns blazing in the CSK nets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni looked in ominous big-hitting form when he stepped out to bat in the nets on Monday.

CSK will face Delhi Capitals in their opening encounter of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

The franchise shared a video on their official Instagram handle, in which MS Dhoni was seen battering the ball all over the park. The CSK captain displayed his wide range of strokes, from lofted shots to muscled drives. Unsurprisingly, the clip ended with MSD playing his signature helicopter shot.

The video, accompanied by a peppy Tamil track, was shared by CSK with the caption:

“Thala Paraak fully loaded! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

Chennai Super Kings had an uncharacteristically poor run in IPL 2020. They finished seventh in the points table, with six wins and eight losses and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

The CSK management, though, has placed their faith in MS Dhoni and retained him as the franchise’s captain for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Nobody can be like MS Dhoni: RR captain Sanju Samson

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen and captains to have graced the game.

According to new Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson, who is himself a wicketkeeper, there can only be one MS Dhoni. The Rajasthan Royals website quoted Sanju Samson saying about MS Dhoni:

"I don't think anyone can be like MS Dhoni. I would like to be myself. Sanju Samson will be good enough."

Incidentally, today (April 5) marks the day when MS Dhoni slammed his first international century. Promoted up the order in an ODI against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam 16 years ago, the then long-haired youngster slammed 148 off 123 balls. India posted 356, batting first, before bundling out the visitors for 298.

MS Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India and remains the only captain to have won all three ICC titles - World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Moreover, the CSK captain has also featured in 204 IPL games, amassing 4632 runs at an impressive strike rate of 136.75.