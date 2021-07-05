IPL 2022 likely to be a 74-match affair

The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to witness a 74-match tournament on expansion to 10 teams in 2022.

The format received severe criticism back in 2011, but a BCCI official confirmed to the Hindustan Times that they are not ready for a 94-match tournament.

“We are not ready for 94 matches yet,” a BCCI official said. “Our broadcasters are not ready. There are issues around overseas player availability and finding a suitable window. We will consider a bigger window in future years."

A 94-match tournament would require almost two and a half months to complete, which looks impossible considering the busy schedule. On top of that, the ICC also has its own global event every year. As a result, the BCCI will go back to the 74-match model.

In the 74-game format, teams will be divided into two groups of five each. Each team will play 14 group league matches. It includes four home-and-away games in the group and one home-and-away contest with a Group B team.

The other four matches will be with the other teams in that group—home or away on the basis of a random draw.

14 additional matches from IPL 2022 will fetch BCCI INR 800 crores

The BCCI will earn INR 800 crores more from the additional games at current media and sponsorship rights rates. Earnings are expected to shoot up in 2023 when the governing body invites tenders for new media rights.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to invite tenders next month for the new teams and complete the integration process well before the auction, likely to take place in December.

The new IPL teams are expected to bring in INR 2000 crores each as per current mark estimates. Kolkata-based RP Goenka Group, which previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant and the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, have shown keen interest in buying new teams.

