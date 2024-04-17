IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after GT vs DC match (Updated)

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 saw the Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, April 17. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted this encounter.

It was a low-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first, the Gujarat Titans' batters faltered as they got bundled out on a modest total of 89 in the 18th over. Rashid Khan top-scored for them with a 24-ball 31.

It was a solid all-round effort from the Delhi Capitals with the ball in hand. Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets. Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with a couple of scalps each.

In reply, Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a quickfire 10-ball 20 at the top of the order. The Titans tried hard and picked up four wickets but there weren't enough runs on the board as the Capitals chased down the total in just 8.5 overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 245 147.34 1 2 - 35 14 2 R Parag (RR) 7 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 - 3 - 22 20 3 SP Narine (KKR) 6 6 - 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 - 26 20 4 SV Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.2 178 155.05 - 3 - 27 11 5 Shubman Gill (GT) 7* 7 1 263 89* 43.83 174 151.14 - 2 - 21 9 6 RG Sharma (MI) 6 6 1 261 105* 52.2 156 167.3 1 - 1 28 15 7 H Klaasen (SRH) 6 6 2 253 80* 63.25 127 199.21 - 3 - 9 24 8 JC Buttler (RR) 6 6 2 250 107* 62.5 169 147.92 2 - - 22 10 9 S Dube (CSK) 6 6 2 242 66* 60.5 148 163.51 - 2 - 20 15 10 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 7 7 - 238 45 34 186 127.95 - - - 25 3

Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 361 runs in seven outings so far at an average of 72.20. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag follows Kohli in the most runs list, having scored 318 runs in seven games. He averages 63.30 in the IPL 2024.

Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders sits third on the list after amassing 276 runs in six outings. Sanju Samson also has scored 276 runs in seven games and follows Narine after having an average of 55.20.

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans skipper, missed out against the Capitals. He got dismissed on eight and has moved to the fifth spot after taking his runs tally to 263 in seven games.

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians has slipped to the sixth position, after having scored 261 runs in six games at an average of 52.20. Heinrich Klaasen follows Rohit after scoring 253 runs in six games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has notched up 250 runs in six outings and sits at the eighth spot in the IPL top scorers' list. Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings and B Sai Sudharsan of Titans sit below Buttler with 242 and 238 runs respectively.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 7 7 156 26 - 217 12 3/11 18.08 8.34 13 - - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 6 6 144 24 - 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 - 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 183 10 4/29 18.3 9.15 12 1 - 4 KK Ahmed (DC) 7 7 168 28 2 229 10 2/21 22.9 8.17 16.8 - - 5 PJ Cummins (SRH) 6 6 144 24 - 189 9 3/43 21 7.87 16 - - 6 K Rabada (PBKS) 6 6 144 24 - 191 9 2/18 21.22 7.95 16 - - 7 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 6 6 133 22.1 - 205 9 4/29 22.77 9.24 14.77 1 - 8 G Coetzee (MI) 6 6 135 22.3 - 231 9 4/34 25.66 10.26 15 1 - 9 M Pathirana (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 88 8 4/28 11 7.33 9 1 - 10 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 4 4 81 13.3 - 125 8 3/14 15.62 9.25 10.12 - -

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals is the current purple cap holder in IPL 2024. He has picked up 12 wickets in seven games and sits comfortably at the top of the most wickets list.

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians has picked 10 wickets in six games so far and follows Chahal after having an average of 14.60 with the ball. Mustafizur Rahman of Chennai Super Kings has also grabbed 10 scalps at 18.30 and follows Bumrah on the list.

Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals registered figures of 1/18 in his four overs against the Titans and has taken his wickets tally to 10. He has an average of 22.90 and is placed fourth in the IPL 2024 most wickets list.

Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, has picked up nine scalps in six games and sits fifth in the list of most wickets. Kagiso Rabada follows Cummins after picking up nine wickets in six outings.

Arshdeep Singh follows his teammate in the most wickets list after having grabbed nine wickets in six games. He averages 22.77. Gerald Coetzee also has nine scalps to his name and follows the left-arm pacer.

Matheesha Pathirana has played only three games and has grabbed eight wickets. He has an average of 11 in the competition. Mukesh Kumar of Delhi Capitals picked up three wickets against the Titans and has taken his tally to eight to move to the tenth position.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback