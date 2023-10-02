Irani Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1 (Updated) ft. Sai Sudharsan and Parth Bhut

On a spin-friendly and bouncy track, Team Rest of India, led by Hanuma Vihari, opted to bat first. Sai Sudharsan, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer, made it to the side at the last moment via a one-stop flight in Mumbai after his County stint with Surrey.

Remarkably, he lived up to everyone's expectations with a 72-run knock of 164 deliveries, hitting seven fours. Mayank Agarwal, who showed a lot of resistance in the initial overs, had to return to the pavilion off Dharmendrasinh Jadeja's brilliant delivery for 32 runs.

Captain Hanuma Vihari also showcased his adept skills at the crease with spinners dominating from both ends. He went on to score 33 runs off 75 balls. In the middle-order, Srikar Bharat, Shams Mulani, and Saurabh Kumar got out in the thirties to take their side to 298/8 at the end of Day 1.

Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut was particularly exceptional with his spin bowling. He bagged four crucial wickets of Sudharsan, Vihari, Yash Dhull, and KS Bharat. He received substantial support from Jadeja and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, who bagged two scalps apiece.

ROI has spinners Shams Mulani, Saurabh Kumar, and Pulkit Narang, who would be hoping to turn things around on Day 2.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Irani Cup 2023 at the end of Day 1.

Irani Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Rest of India opener Sai Sudharsan has been in the form of his life. Right from IPL, he continued his good form for India A, in Deodhar Trophy, County Cricket, TNCA local leagues, and more.

He smacked a valuable 72-run knock after getting an initial lift from the wicketkeeper Harvik Desai. His knock was cut short by Parth Bhut.

KS Bharat, the keeper-batter, scored a valuable 36-run knock but was sent back by Parth with an exceptional delivery, caught by Chirag Jani. Captain Hanuma Vihari settled in the third spot, accumulating 33 runs.

Opener Mayank Agarwal settled in fourth place, amassing 32 runs. Shams Mulani, batting in the middle order, scored 32 runs to bag the fifth position.

Irani Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Parth Bhut, the left-arm spinner, was the wrecker-in-chief on Day 1 with his four-wicket haul. He changed the momentum on the first day.

Parth was perfectly supported by spinners Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, who bagged two wickets alongside Jadeja with two scalps. They occupy the second and third spots respectively.