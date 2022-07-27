Ireland announce 14-man squad for T20Is against South Africa and Afghanistan

Cricket Ireland have retained the 14-man squad that played against New Zealand for the T20Is against South Africa and Afghanistan. Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Irish team will take part in a two-match T20I series against South Africa, followed by five T20Is against Afghanistan.

Andy Balbirnie will lead Ireland in both series. The selectors have confirmed that the 14 men who played in the recently-concluded series against the Black Caps will play in the two T20Is against the Proteas and the first three T20Is against Afghanistan. Here is the squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

ICC @ICC



Squad details



bit.ly/3zzNi2T Ireland's final #T20WorldCup preparation begins in August with series against South Africa and Afghanistan.Squad details Ireland's final #T20WorldCup preparation begins in August with series against South Africa and Afghanistan.Squad details 👇bit.ly/3zzNi2T

The South African side is currently in England battling against Jos Buttler's men. The Irish squad will then head to Bristol, where they will cross swords with the Proteas on August 3 and 5.

Afghanistan's series against Ireland will take place in Belfast, with the five T20Is scheduled to take place on August 9, 11, 12, 15 and 17.

Cricket Ireland have one eye on the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup

George Dockrell is one of the most experienced names present in the Irish squad (Image: Getty).

The Irish team has qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. The Chair of Irish National Men’s Selectors Andrew White showed faith in the squad despite the fact that the recent results have not gone their way. In a press release, White said:

“We believe, while the results have not gone our way, the brand of cricket that [head coach] Heinrich Malan is instilling in the squad is showing positive signs and the players are beginning to equip themselves well as they build towards the World Cup in Australia."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 16 teams for the T20 World Cup 2022:



Super 12's: Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, England, South Africa, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh.



Round 1: West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Namibia, Ireland, UAE, Zimbabwe, Netherlands. 16 teams for the T20 World Cup 2022:Super 12's: Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, England, South Africa, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh.Round 1: West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Namibia, Ireland, UAE, Zimbabwe, Netherlands.

Will the Irish team qualify for the Super 12 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2022? Share your views in the comments box.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far