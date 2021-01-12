Ireland series in doubt after another positive COVID-19 test in UAE camp

Ireland cricket team's ODI series against the UAE is in serious doubt after another player in the hosts' camp tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, three players in the UAE squad had returned positive COVID-19 tests. Now, after the fourth confirmed case, the future of the remaining games of the series is in the balance.

Cricket Ireland and the Emirates Cricket Board have not called off the series yet, but if UAE are to complete the fixtures, they cannot afford to lose any more players to COVID-19. The Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement, on Monday, that discussions are ongoing with authorities regarding the rescheduling of the remaining matches.

"The directive from the authorities requires the UAE team to remain in quarantine for an extended period of time. Discussions are continuing with all concerned parties, including the relevant authorities, regarding rescheduling of the remaining matches. A decision will be made and communicated once an agreement has been reached and approved," said the Emirates Cricket Board in a statment.

The games have already been rescheduled once, and it now remains to be seen whether the series can be completed. Ireland are due to play Afghanistan in a three-match series in the UAE right after, which means the remaining three games will have to be completed before Monday. Only one of the four scheduled matches has been completed so far.

No threat to Ireland vs Afghanistan series yet

Rashid Khan and Afghanistan are set to take on Ireland next week

The crucial three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland is not under any threat at the moment. The series is set to be a part of the ICC World Cup Super League, and will be vital for both teams' hopes of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. The series is due to get underway on January 21 and the games will be played in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan's star trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi have all left the BBL to represent their country in the all-important series.