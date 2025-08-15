"My wife felt really bad initially" - Irfan Pathan breaks silence on vicious social media trolling

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has admitted that his wife Safa Baig felt very bad when she was trolled initially. Describing Safa and his mother as the leader of his house, he stated that he doesn't feel good when someone says something about his leaders.

Both Irfan and his wife Safa have been trolled more than once on social media over the years. In 2017, the duo was trolled after the latter was seen wearing nail polish in a picture. In 2021, Irfan was criticized for blurring his wife's face in a family picture. The former all-rounder later issued a clarification and stated that it was Safa's own decision to blur her picture.

In an elaborate interview with 'The Lallantop', Irfan broke his silence on his wife being targeted by social media trolls and admitted that it was upsetting. He said:

"It felt very bad in the beginning, and I thought this wasn't needed. My wife is the leader of my house. Similarly, my mother was the leader of our house. So, it doesn't feel right if someone says something about my leaders. Yes, trolling has happened, and that too in the wrong manner. My wife felt really bad initially when it happened. My policy is not to read any comments."

Irfan married Jeddah-based model Safa in February 2016 in Mecca. The couple has two sons Imran (9) and Suleiman (4).

"What makes my wife beautiful is not only her looks, but her character" - Irfan Pathan

Speaking about his personal life, Irfan said that he is a very private person despite being a public figure. He also praised his wife as someone who is beautiful not just because of her looks, but because of her character as well. Sharing his thoughts on his family, the former cricketer commented:

"If it were up to me, I would post the pictures of my family every day. However, despite being a public figure, I am a very private person. I feel that our real happiness should not be showcased in public.

"Everyone finds their children very beautiful, even I do. My son Suleiman, I feel he is the most handsome man, with curls and light eyes. Imran, his manners are very good. And what makes my wife beautiful is not only her looks, but her character," he added.

Irfan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India between 2003 and 2012. Once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, he ended up with 301 international wickets and 2,821 runs.

