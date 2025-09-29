Irfan Pathan picks India's top 5 performers for Asia Cup 2025; batting star from final ranked second

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked his top five performers for India from the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan to clinch the trophy. Irfan reckoned that the win in the final was a statement that there was no contest between the two nations.

At number five, he picked mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Varun picked up seven wickets from six matches at an average of 20.42 and an economy rate of 6.50. Irfan hailed him for picking crucial wickets in the final at important stages.

"Varun’s greatest strength is his comeback ability. When Suryakumar needs a spinner in the powerplay, he trusts Varun. In the final, when there was a big partnership, Varun was brought in and took out Sahibzada Farhan. Even if he got hit for runs earlier, he made necessary changes and picked up wickets, breaking partnerships," he said on his YouTube channel.

At number four, Irfan Pathan went with all-rounder Shivam Dube. In Hardik Pandya's absence, Dube played a key role in the final. He bowled three overs for 23 runs and scored a crucial 22-ball 33 under pressure.

"Shivam Dube shines under pressure, especially as Hardik Pandya was unavailable. He had to bowl with the new ball in the final against Pakistan. In batting, he came in with India needing 70 runs from 46 balls and was there until just 10 runs were needed off the last 6 balls. Though seen mostly as someone who attacks spinners, he smashed Haris Rauf for boundaries in the death overs."

He then picked wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav at number three. Kuldeep bowled a terrific spell in the final. He returned figures of 4/30 from four overs. He ended as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 scalps from seven outings at an average of 9.29 and an economy rate of 6.27. Irfan Pathan reckoned that there is no bigger match-winning spinner than Kuldeep at the moment.

"Currently, there’s no bigger match-winning spinner than Kuldeep. In the final, his spell changed the game, dismissing top batters in crucial overs, including a triple wicket in one over that rapidly collapsed Pakistan’s lineup. His bowling is always tough for Pakistani batters to read," he stated.

At number two, he picked the hero from the final - Tilak Varma. Tilak played a match-winning knock and took India across the finish line. He scored an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls after they were reduced to 20/3 at one stage. Irfan Pathan lauded Tilak for the way he showed composure under pressure and batted sensibly. The 22-year-old ended as the second-highest run-getter for India with 213 runs from six games at an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 131.48.

"He built his innings patiently, focusing on singles before unleashing crucial boundaries. His sweep shots and calmness under pressure proved critical, showing maturity and technique. That match-winning innings will be remembered alongside the best played against Pakistan. It may move him into leadership conversations for the future. This innings erased any doubts about his capability," Irfan reckoned.

Finally, he picked explosive opener Abhishek Sharma at number one. Although Abhishek failed in the final, he was consistent throughout the Asia Cup 2025. He ended as the highest run-getter with 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike-rate of 200 with three fifties. Irfan hailed Abhishek as the most dangerous Indian opener in T20Is to date.

"Playing high-risk cricket with a 200+ strike rate, he continues the template set by Rohit Sharma for aggressive openers. His style, with a loose grip and flowing bat, makes for explosive shots, pull, hook, cut, step-out against fast bowlers. Abhishek refused to slow down, consistently targeting top bowlers and changing matches. He’s the most dangerous opener India’s had in T20s."

Irfan Pathan credits other Indian stars for key contributions

Irfan Pathan also acknowledged the performance of other Indian stars in the Asia Cup 2025. He mentioned the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel for making key contributions at various stages.

"Other players also did well, not like they did not. Jasprit Bumrah bowled well. Hardik had one good innings. Axar also played a 21-run cameo in between and picked up wickets as well. This Indian team is heading towards greatness," he said.

It was India's fourth Asia Cup title in the last five editions. Overall, it was their ninth title win in the history of the tournament. They won the Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten, winning all seven matches.

It was also the fourth time that India won a Men's T20I tournament without losing a single game.

