Irfan Pathan reveals why he does not like talking about his famous Test hat-trick against Pakistan

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has revealed that he doesn't like to talk about the Test match hat-trick he took for India. He said that the reason behind that was because the team did not win the match against Pakistan at Karachi in January 2006.

Pathan said that he instead felt better speaking about the 2007 T20 World Cup which India won and he was the Player of the Match in the final. He told former National Cricket Academy (NCA) physio Ashish Kaushik on "Haal Chaal Aur Sawaal" YouTube channel:

"I don't talk a lot about my Test hat-trick because there is a value attached to such feats when we help India win the match. We lost that game. I don't talk about the hat-trick. Fans talk about it because of the way the ball swung. I talk about the 2007 T20 World Cup, I was the Player of the match, and it gives joy."

The 40-year-old removed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in the first over of the Test match in 2006. However, Kamran Akmal produced an outstanding, counter-attacking innings and the tourists lost the match by 342 runs.

Irfan Pathan opens up about taking part in a dance competition during his younger days

In the aforementioned video, Irfan Pathan also spoke about how he was forced to take part in a dance competition when he was young. The 40-year-old said that he told the organisers that he would dance to only four songs and did not go beyond that number in both the shows that he took part in. He added:

"I have done two dance shows. In the first one, my manager at the time, who handled all my work, that person's wife was organising all the work. There were many cricketers who were meant to take part in that, but one of them did not turn up. They were aware that I was very uncomfortable, but they had to request me. I said I'll dance to only four songs and in the next show as well, I danced to just four songs. I am not a dancer."

Since retiring from all forms of cricket in 2020, Pathan has taken up the role of a commentator and also has his own YouTube channel.

