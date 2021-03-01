“Is he 41,44 or 46?” – Twitter trolls Shahid Afridi after latest age claim on his birthday

Shahid Afridi celebrated his birthday on March 1, and the all-rounder took to Twitter to thank everyone for their birthday wishes. However, the cricketer’s tweet triggered fresh controversy regarding his age, after Shahid Afridi claimed he turned 44.
Many websites indicate that Shahid Afridi is currently 41, and fans were left scratching their heads as they speculated on his real age. The age conundrum got murkier after it came to light that Shahid Afridi had given an altogether different birth year in his autobiography.
In his book ‘Game Changer’ released in 2019, Shahid Afridi had claimed that he was born in 1975, and not 1980 as was believed earlier. This means Shahid Afridi should now be 46, and not 44 as his tweet suggests.
With fans picking up on the irregularities regarding his age, many trolled Shahid Afridi online.
Fans confused after latest Shahid Afridi age claim
While many wished Shahid Afridi on his birthday, others expressed their confusion about the player’s age. Questioning how the cricketer can be three ages at once, fans also wondered whether Afridi’s numerous records will stand considering the ambiguity regarding his age.
Several shared screenshots claiming Shahid Afridi is 41. Others trolled the cricketer, suggesting how his age becomes a hot topic of discussion every year on his birthday.
The cricketer is never far from controversy. He recently questioned the umpires' refusal to take caps from the bowlers. Shahid Afridi admitted he doesn’t understand why ICC don’t allow umpires to take caps, especially if they are part of the same bio bubble as the players.
Irrespective of his age, Shahid Afridi is regarded as one of the most complete all-rounders in the game. The Pakistan icon is currently playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2021. He has played four games this year, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.