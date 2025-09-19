Is Arshdeep Singh playing today's IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match? 

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been included in the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Men in Blue have won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest that will conclude the group stage of the competition.

The left-arm bowler has been on the sidelines in Team India's campaign in the Middle East so far, with the team combination focusing on batting depth, and spin bowling in subcontinent conditions.

However, given that the Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super 4 stage and the fact that there is a crucial Super 4 stage match against Pakistan on the horizon, the management has opted to rest a few players for the dead-rubber clash. This gives room for the players on the bench to feature and impress, with one of them being Arshdeep Singh.

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Harshit Rana as one of the two changes to the side. Although he forgot to confirm Arshdeep Singh as the second change, the team sheet has confirmed him as an inclusion in the playing XI.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition so we decided to test our depth. Having some game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue with the good habits going into the Super 4s. Pitch looks great, only our openers will truly let us know how good it is. Harshit Rana comes in and, oh my god, I have become like Rohit, oh, I have forgotten," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Playing XIs:-

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Arshdeep Singh has been struck on 99 T20I wickets since January 2025

The pace bowler is currently the leading wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket, but is involved in a three-way race, along with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, to become the first Indian to pick up 100 wickets in the format. After picking up four wickets during the home series against England earlier this year, his tally increased to 99.

He has remained stranded on the brink of the milestone ever since, and the recent absences from the playing XI have also affected his ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. In the latest update of the list, he slid down five spots, and now occupies the 14th rank.

