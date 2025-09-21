Is Varun Chakaravarthy playing today's IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match? 

Team India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy returned to the playing XI for the side's Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21. India won the toss and chose to field first at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Chakaravarthy conceded four runs from two overs and claimed one wicket in the Men in Blue's opening encounter against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He bowled a tidy spell in the subsequent group-stage fixture with Pakistan as well, registering figures of 4-0-24-1.

The 34-year-old was rested for India's final group match against Oman. The team management gave chances to pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana for the dead rubber.

Chakaravarthy was back in the lineup for the crucial Super Fours encounter. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are currently unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025, having clinched three successive wins in the group stage.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana make way for Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy in India's playing XI for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana got a chance to play in the group-stage match against Oman. However, the two were left out of the starting XI for the Super Fours match against Pakistan, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah back.

Speaking at the toss, India captain Suryakumar said (via Cricbuzz):

"We'll bowl first. Looks a nice track and yesterday there was dew. Since first round we were thinking we're playing a knockout tournament, nothing changes. That was a completely different wicket (in Abu Dhabi). Quite normal, just another game. Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit."

Here are the two playing XIs for the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match:

PAK: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

IND: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

