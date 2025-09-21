Is Arshdeep Singh playing today's IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? 

The suspense around Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in the playing 11 for the all-important Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan is finally over. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the left-arm pacer will be back on the sidelines, missing the crucial game in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

Talking about his decision and the team changes at the toss, Surya said (via Cricbuzz):

We'll bowl first. Looks a nice track and yesterday there was dew. Since first round we were thinking we're playing a knockout tournament, nothing changes. That was a completely different wicket (in Abu Dhabi). Quite normal, just another game. Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit.

Arshdeep missed India's first two games in the ongoing Asia Cup before playing their final Group stage outing against Oman. He picked up his 100th scalp in T20Is with his lone wicket in the contest, making him the first Indian to reach the landmark in the format.

The 26-year-old has arguably been India's best T20I bowler since his debut in 2022. He averages an incredible 18.49 at an economy of 8.31 in 64 T20I games.

Arshdeep was at his best in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, finishing as the tournament's joint-leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

"It is something to be praised" - Atul Wassan on Arshdeep Singh's exclusion

Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan recently praised the management for selecting the side based on team balance and conditions rather than automatically picking big names. Wassan's remarks came in response to questions about Arshdeep Singh's exclusion from the 11 in the Asia Cup despite his stellar record.

"Everyone is talking about how Arshdeep is not playing. I say that it is something to be praised. Look at the maturity of the Indian cricket team. We are not playing someone on the basis of rating, name and standing on the field. We are playing with what is needed," he said (via ANI)

Wassan added:

"This was not the case before, because big players played irrespective of fitness or form. But now, India goes for 'horses for courses'. This is good for the team. Australia has been doing this for a long time. This maturity takes a lot of time to come."

Arshdeep Singh has historically impressed against Pakistan in T20Is, picking up seven wickets at an average of 17.57 and an economy of 7.85 in four matches.

