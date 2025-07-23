Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is part of the side's playing XI for their do-or-die fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The match kicked off at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, July 23.

Ad

Bumrah is expected to feature in only three matches of the ongoing five-match Test series as part of his workload management. His participation in the fourth fixture was uncertain, given that he had already featured in two matches.

However, the Indian team management decided to play their premier fast bowler in the must-win encounter. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side currently trail 1-2 in the rubber.

Bumrah has been among India's top bowling performers on the tour. Despite being rested for the second Test, he is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, with 12 scalps across four innings at an average of 21.00.

Ad

Trending

The ace speedster picked up a five-wicket haul in the third Test. He registered figures of 27-5-74-5 in the first innings, getting his name on the prestigious Honours Board at Lord's, London. He bagged two wickets in the subsequent essay.

Apart from his bowling exploits, he also produced a valiant effort with the bat, albeit in a losing cause. He scored five runs off 54 balls in the fourth innings and was involved in a crucial 35-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

Ad

The visitors failed to overhaul a tricky 193-run target on Day 5, suffering a heartbreaking 22-run defeat. Bumrah's availability for the fourth contest is a big boost for India, considering that they are still in search of their maiden Test win at the venue.

"Either you give everything or you rest properly" - Irfan Pathan's remark on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Ahead of the fourth Test, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that Jasprit Bumrah should play with full intensity. He suggested that the fast bowler should either rest completely or bowl at full tilt.

Ad

Pathan emphasized that Jasprit Bumrah should prolong his spell if needed. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I believe when you play cricket for India, you give it your all. When it comes to a (Jasprit Bumrah's) five-over spell and you say Root has come in, you’ve bowled five overs, and you won’t bowl the sixth, that shouldn’t happen. You have to give everything. Either you give everything or you rest properly.

Ad

"When it’s about the country, when it’s about the team, and even if it’s not about the country, at least it’s about the team. The country always matters. But when you play in the team, you are playing for your teammates. You want to give your everything for them. No one, whether on your right, left, the eleven players on the field or those sitting outside, would want anything less."

Ad

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes won the toss for England and chose to field first in the fourth Test. Here are the two playing XIs for the match:

IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

ENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news