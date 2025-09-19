Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today's IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match? 

Team India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is not a part of the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 group stage encounter against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Men in Blue have already secured qualification for the Super 4 stage of the competition on the back of their successive dominant wins in Group A.

Given that Team India have a crucial Super 4 stage opening clash against Pakistan scheduled for Sunday, September 21, it is hardly surprising that Bumrah has been rested. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have three games in the Super 4 stage coming up in quick succession, with each contest being crucial in their chances for qualifying for the final.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav forgot the changes to the side after opting to bat first, but the team sheet has confirmed the fact that Bumrah is not part of the playing XI.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition so we decided to test our depth. Having some game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue with the good habits going into the Super 4s. Pitch looks great, only our openers will truly let us know how good it is. Harshit Rana comes in and, oh my god, I have become like Rohit, oh, I have forgotten," the Indian skipper said at the toss.

Playing XIs:-

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up three wickets in Asia Cup 2025 so far

Although the spotlight has been on the Indian spin attack over the course of the Asia Cup campaign, Bumrah has played his part with the new ball. Featuring in a new role where he is the sole frontline option, and the fact that he has bowled three overs on the trot in the powerplay, he is having a decent campaign himself.

In two matches so far, he has picked up three wickets at an average of 15.66 with an economy rate of 6.71.

