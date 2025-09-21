Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today's IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? 

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed the final Group A clash of the 2025 Asia Cup against Oman. It meant there were doubts over his participation in the India-Pakistan Super Four clash tonight (September 21) in Dubai.

However, any such uncertainty was cleared when Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Bumrah's return to the lineup for their opening Super Four game against Pakistan at the toss.

"We'll bowl first. Looks a nice track and yesterday there was dew. Since first round we were thinking we're playing a knockout tournament, nothing changes. That was a completely different wicket (in Abu Dhabi). Quite normal, just another game. Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit," said Suryakumar Yadav (via Cricbuzz)

Bumrah has struggled with injuries in his career, resulting in him playing in only three out of the five Tests in the recent series in England. Yet, he was included in the Indian Asia Cup squad.

The champion seamer played in India's opening two games of the tournament against the UAE and Pakistan. While he has been slightly short of his best with the ball, Bumrah's numbers in the tournament thus far are impressive. The veteran has picked up three wickets in two matches at an average of 15.66 and an economy of 6.71.

How did Jasprit Bumrah perform in India's first Asia Cup 2025 meeting against Pakistan?

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the many stars in India's thumping win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage. The pacer made his mark in his first over with the wicket of Mohammad Haris after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

After a slightly expensive next couple of overs, Bumrah rebounded with the wicket of Sufiyan Muqeem in the final delivery of his spell. The seasoned bowler finished with excellent figures of 2/28 in four overs as India restricted Pakistan to a sub-par 127/9 in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue catapulted to victory by chasing down the target comfortably in a mere 15.5 overs with seven wickets to spare. Jasprit Bumrah has historically delivered the goods against Pakistan in the shortest format, picking up seven wickets in five games at an average of 14.85 and an economy of 5.77.

