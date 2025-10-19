Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today’s AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI?

Kuldeep Yadav didn’t find a place as India announced their playing XI for the series opener against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The left-arm wrist-spinner has been ignored despite emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the T20 Asia Cup and bagging 12 wickets in a two-match home Test series against the West Indies.The Men in Blue picked all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy (debutant) to strengthen their batting unit. Meanwhile, all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the two spinners.At the toss, India’s newly appointed ODI captain, Shubman Gill, said:“We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut. We are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders.”Notably, Kuldeep Yadav has bagged 31 wickets in 23 ODIs vs Australia at an economy rate of 5.98. The 30-year-old, however, has managed just three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 5.90. Overall, he has scalped 181 wickets in 113 matches, including two fifers at an economy rate of 4.99.Australia opt to bowl against India in the 1st ODI; No Kuldeep Yadav in India XIAustralia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI. Justifying his statement, he said (via Cricbuzz):“We're going to bowl first. It looks like a pretty good wicket, hopefully it's hard and fast. There's a little bit of moisture around, so hopefully we can make the most of that today.”As per Cricbuzz, this was the 16th consecutive toss that India lost in ODIs. The Men in Blue won their last toss in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand in Mumbai.India will be looking to continue their good form, having won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. They last beat Australia by four wickets in the same tournament. However, the Men in Blue lost the last ODI series Down Under 1-2. Thus, they will be keen to start the series on a high and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Notably, the Aussies are without regular skipper Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green, as both these players are injured. Meanwhile, big guns Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have retired from the 50-over format.Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 1st ODI live score and updates here.