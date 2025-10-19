Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today’s AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI?

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 19, 2025 08:59 IST
2023 Asia Cup - India v Bangladesh - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav has bagged 31 wickets against Australia in ODIs. [Getty Images]

Kuldeep Yadav didn’t find a place as India announced their playing XI for the series opener against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The left-arm wrist-spinner has been ignored despite emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the T20 Asia Cup and bagging 12 wickets in a two-match home Test series against the West Indies.

Ad

The Men in Blue picked all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy (debutant) to strengthen their batting unit. Meanwhile, all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the two spinners.

At the toss, India’s newly appointed ODI captain, Shubman Gill, said:

“We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut. We are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders.”

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav has bagged 31 wickets in 23 ODIs vs Australia at an economy rate of 5.98. The 30-year-old, however, has managed just three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 5.90. Overall, he has scalped 181 wickets in 113 matches, including two fifers at an economy rate of 4.99.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Australia opt to bowl against India in the 1st ODI; No Kuldeep Yadav in India XI

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI. Justifying his statement, he said (via Cricbuzz):

“We're going to bowl first. It looks like a pretty good wicket, hopefully it's hard and fast. There's a little bit of moisture around, so hopefully we can make the most of that today.”
Ad

As per Cricbuzz, this was the 16th consecutive toss that India lost in ODIs. The Men in Blue won their last toss in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand in Mumbai.

India will be looking to continue their good form, having won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. They last beat Australia by four wickets in the same tournament. However, the Men in Blue lost the last ODI series Down Under 1-2. Thus, they will be keen to start the series on a high and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ad

Notably, the Aussies are without regular skipper Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green, as both these players are injured. Meanwhile, big guns Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have retired from the 50-over format.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 1st ODI live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications