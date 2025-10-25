Is Kuldeep Yadav playing in today's AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI?

Team India have faced plenty of backlash and questions over the non-inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI in the first two ODIs against Australia in Perth and Adelaide. Neverthless, the left-arm wrist-spinner has received an opportunity in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
The 30-year-old spun a web around the batters during Asia Cup 2025 as he finished as the highest wicket-taker in the multi-nation tournament. In seven matches, he picked up 17 scalps, averaging 9.29 alongside an economy rate of 6.27. The Kanpur-born cricketer's record in ODIs is also good as he averages 26.44, picking up 181 scalps in 113 games with a couple of five-wicket hauls. Kuldeep was also integral in the Men in Blue's Champions Trophy success earlier this year.
The left-arm wrist-spinner's has only three wickets in as many ODIs Down Under, averaging a woeful 59. However, he will be determined to make an impact in Sydney as the tourists hope to avoid a series whitewash. Kuldeep, is likely to be a certain starter in the subsequent five-game T20I series against Australia.
"Has Cooper Connolly ever faced Kuldeep?" - Ravichandran Ashwin questions left-arm wrist-spinner's exclusion from 50-over games
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who spoke in the recent video on his YouTube channel, suggested that the left-arm wrist-spinner would have troubled Australia's inexperienced middle-order in the second ODI in Adelaide. He said:
"Axar Patel and Washington Sundar both took wickets, so we can't fault their efforts. But the key is taking wickets. Look at Adam Zampa-he took four wickets, and his ball spins too. Think about it, has Cooper Connolly ever faced Kuldeep? Matthew Short, maybe here and there. Alex Carey has faced him but struggled. Mitchell Owen hasn't played against him at all."
The Men in Blue had dragged themsleves to a par score of 264/9 in 50 overs at the Adelaide Oval but failed to defend as Matt Short (74) and Cooper Connolly (61) scored half-centuries to take Australia over the line.
India made one other change to their XI, bringing in seamer Prasidh Krishna as Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy were left out. Australia opted to bat first upon winning the toss in Sydney.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news