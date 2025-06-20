Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today’s ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test? 

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will not feature in the first Test between England and India at Headingley, Leeds, beginning Friday, June 20. England host India for a five-match Test series.

The spinner, who was playing the IPL 2025 season for the Delhi Capitals (DC), was not a part of the two India A matches against England Lions ahead of the series. However, he was seen in the intra squad game that the senior team played later on.

Kuldeep Yadav has played only six Tests against England before the opening Test of this series. He has bagged 21 wickets at an average of 22.28 with a solitary five-wicket haul. Out of these six Tests, only one has come in England, during the 2018 tour. He did not pick up a single wicket in that game, bowling in just one innings, where he returned with figures of 0/44.

India XI for 1st Test against England:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Kuldeep Yadav's record in Test cricket

Kuldeep Yadav has not played a large amount of Test cricket for India in his international career. The 30-year-old wrist-spinner made his Test debut in 2017 against Australia at Dharamsala and impressed right away with figures of 4/68 in the first innings where he dismissed David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, and Pat Cummins.

Despite an impressive start, he has gone on to play only 13 Tests for India so far. He has picked up 56 wickets at an average of 22.16 with three for-wicket and four five-wicket hauls to his name. Kuldeep last played a Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2024 during the home series, where he picked up three wickets in the first innings.

This time around in England, Kuldeep Yadav will have a key role to play alongside Ravindra Jadeja in the absence of veteran spinner and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. When the spinners come into play in the first Test, Kuldeep will be expected to provide crucial breakthroughs with the ball.

