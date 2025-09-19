Is Rinku Singh playing in today's IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match?

Star batter Rinku Singh has been left out of India's playing 11 for their final Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Oman. The game will take place on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi.

Rinku Singh is a part of the 15-member squad that was announced before the start of the tournament. However, he did not get an opportunity to play in both of India's games so far. The Men In Blue faced the UAE in their first match and Pakistan in the second.

With convincing victories in both games, they have already qualified for the Super Four stage. India made two changes by bringing in pacers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. However, Rinku will have to wait further for a spot in the playing 11.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

India will play three more matches in the Asia Cup 2025 before the final. In the Super Fours, they will face Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Rinku will hope to get an opportunity at some point going forward.

What is Rinku Singh's record in T20Is so far?

Rinku Singh made his T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2023. However, he did not get an opportunity to bat in that game. He last played a T20I in the home series against England earlier this year.

The left-hander played three matches and in two innings, scored 39 runs at a strike-rate of 121.87. While he did not have a great series, his overall numbers in the format have been impressive so far.

Rinku Singh has featured in 33 T20Is, having scored 546 runs from 24 innings at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 161.06 with three half-centuries. His highest score in T20Is to date came in the third game against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in 2024.

He slammed an unbeaten 69 off 39 balls at a strike-rate of 176.92, including two boundaries and six maximums. Overall, he has played 166 T20 matches and has scored 3221 runs at an average of 34.26 and a strike-rate of 148.22 with 17 half-centuries.

