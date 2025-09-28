Is Shivam Dube playing today’s IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final?

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 28, 2025 19:38 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Shivam Dube has provided crucial breakthroughs for India in the tournament [Credit: Getty]

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube has been one of the stars of the 2025 Asia Cup, especially with the ball. However, after playing the first five matches of the tournament, the 32-year-old was excluded from the 11 for the inconsequential final Super Four match against Sri Lanka.

Ad

With India winning their sixth consecutive game of the ongoing Asia Cup against the Lankans, many wondered if Dube could continue warming the bench in the final against Pakistan tonight (September 28).

The doubts were put to rest when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the all-rounder's inclusion in the 11 for the summit clash.

"Unfortunately, Hardik misses out with a niggle. Harshit and Arshdeep miss out. Rinku and Dube come in," said Surya at the toss (via ESPN Cricinfo).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Picked more as a middle-order spin-dominator with the ability to bowl a few make-up overs, the 2025 Asia Cup has been a role reversal of sorts for Dube. He has made a massive impact with the ball, picking up five wickets at an average of 15.60 and an economy of 7.80 in the competition.

Dube hasn't come good with the bat yet, scoring only 17 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 94.44 in three innings.

Ad

Shivam Dube played a crucial role in India's second win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Ad

Shivam Dube had little to do with bat and ball in India's Group stage win over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. The 32-year-old did not bowl in the contest and scored an unbeaten 10 off seven deliveries in their seven-wicket win.

However, in the Super Four clash between the sides, Dube became the difference maker in the first innings with the ball. With Pakistan going great guns at 93/1 in the 11th over, the medium pacer broke a 72-run partnership in his first over.

Ad

He then dismissed Pakistan's top scorer, Sahibzada Farhan, in the 15th over to swing the contest back in India's favor. Shivam Dube finished with excellent figures of 2/33 in four overs as India restricted Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue went on to complete the run-chase comfortably in the 19th over with six wickets to spare.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications