Is Shivam Dube playing today’s IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube has been one of the stars of the 2025 Asia Cup, especially with the ball. However, after playing the first five matches of the tournament, the 32-year-old was excluded from the 11 for the inconsequential final Super Four match against Sri Lanka.With India winning their sixth consecutive game of the ongoing Asia Cup against the Lankans, many wondered if Dube could continue warming the bench in the final against Pakistan tonight (September 28).The doubts were put to rest when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the all-rounder's inclusion in the 11 for the summit clash.&quot;Unfortunately, Hardik misses out with a niggle. Harshit and Arshdeep miss out. Rinku and Dube come in,&quot; said Surya at the toss (via ESPN Cricinfo).Picked more as a middle-order spin-dominator with the ability to bowl a few make-up overs, the 2025 Asia Cup has been a role reversal of sorts for Dube. He has made a massive impact with the ball, picking up five wickets at an average of 15.60 and an economy of 7.80 in the competition.Dube hasn't come good with the bat yet, scoring only 17 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 94.44 in three innings.Shivam Dube played a crucial role in India's second win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025Shivam Dube had little to do with bat and ball in India's Group stage win over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. The 32-year-old did not bowl in the contest and scored an unbeaten 10 off seven deliveries in their seven-wicket win.However, in the Super Four clash between the sides, Dube became the difference maker in the first innings with the ball. With Pakistan going great guns at 93/1 in the 11th over, the medium pacer broke a 72-run partnership in his first over.He then dismissed Pakistan's top scorer, Sahibzada Farhan, in the 15th over to swing the contest back in India's favor. Shivam Dube finished with excellent figures of 2/33 in four overs as India restricted Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs.The Men in Blue went on to complete the run-chase comfortably in the 19th over with six wickets to spare.