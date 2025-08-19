Is Shubman Gill in India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup?

The suspense around India's Test captain, Shubman Gill's inclusion in the 2025 Asia Cup squad has finally ended as the 15-member roster for the tournament was announced on Tuesday, August 19. The 25-year-old has been selected for the eight-team tournament, starting in the UAE on September 9. He has also been named the vice-captain of the T20I side, with the T20 World Cup a year away.Gill is coming off a magical Test series in England and has been a regular in the Indian ODI side, thanks to his incredible record in the 50-over format. Yet, his T20I record is sub-par with an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 139.27 in 21 games.Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up on Shubman Gill's inclusion during the squad announcement, saying (via ESPN Cricinfo):&quot;Last time when he played T20 post WC, when we went to SL, he was vice-captain. That's where we started new cycle for T20WC. After that we got busy with Test cricket, and he didn't get opportunities. We're happy to have him.&quot;The stylish batter was at his best in the 2025 IPL season, finishing with 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 outings. Gill also led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the playoffs in his second season as captain.Team India squad for the 2025 Asia CupSuryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku SinghWhen did Shubman Gill last play a T20I for India?Shubman Gill's last T20I appearance for Team India was over a year back in the 2024 tour of Sri Lanka. The youngster played the first T20I of the three-match series before missing the following outing. However, he returned for the series finale, scoring a labored 37-ball 39 in a thrilling tied encounter at Pallekele. Before the Sri Lankan tour, Gill captained India in the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, which ended with a 4-1 win for the visitors. The Men in Blue have played three bilateral T20I series since the Sri Lankan affair against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England. Gill did not feature in any of them as India predominantly went with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the openers.