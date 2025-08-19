Is Shubman Gill in India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup?

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 19, 2025 15:19 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form with the willow this year [Credit: Getty]

The suspense around India's Test captain, Shubman Gill's inclusion in the 2025 Asia Cup squad has finally ended as the 15-member roster for the tournament was announced on Tuesday, August 19. The 25-year-old has been selected for the eight-team tournament, starting in the UAE on September 9. He has also been named the vice-captain of the T20I side, with the T20 World Cup a year away.

Ad

Gill is coming off a magical Test series in England and has been a regular in the Indian ODI side, thanks to his incredible record in the 50-over format. Yet, his T20I record is sub-par with an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 139.27 in 21 games.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up on Shubman Gill's inclusion during the squad announcement, saying (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"Last time when he played T20 post WC, when we went to SL, he was vice-captain. That's where we started new cycle for T20WC. After that we got busy with Test cricket, and he didn't get opportunities. We're happy to have him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The stylish batter was at his best in the 2025 IPL season, finishing with 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 outings. Gill also led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the playoffs in his second season as captain.

Team India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Ad

When did Shubman Gill last play a T20I for India?

Ad

Shubman Gill's last T20I appearance for Team India was over a year back in the 2024 tour of Sri Lanka. The youngster played the first T20I of the three-match series before missing the following outing.

However, he returned for the series finale, scoring a labored 37-ball 39 in a thrilling tied encounter at Pallekele. Before the Sri Lankan tour, Gill captained India in the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, which ended with a 4-1 win for the visitors.

The Men in Blue have played three bilateral T20I series since the Sri Lankan affair against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England. Gill did not feature in any of them as India predominantly went with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the openers.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications