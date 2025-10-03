"Is that Shubman Gill's shot?" - Abhishek Nayar on Indian captain's dismissal in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has opined that Shubman Gill would be disappointed with his mode of dismissal in the first Test against the West Indies. While observing that KL Rahul had hit a boundary with a similar shot, Nayar wondered whether the reverse sweep is among the Indian captain's favored shots.

Gill was dismissed for a 100-ball 50 in India's first innings of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The hosts ended Day 2 at 448/5, with a lead of 286 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Nayar reckoned that Gill would not be pleased with the way he got, questioning whether the reverse sweep is among the stylish batter's preferred shots.

"If I wear the coach's cap, he would definitely be disappointed with the way he got out. However, considering the way the field had been set, and when KL Rahul played that shot to get a four, you always call it a percentage shot. Is that Shubman Gill's shot? Does he like it?" he said.

However, the former India assistant coach opined that Gill erred in execution and not in his shot selection.

"If it had gone for a four, we would have said it's a good shot. Since he got out, it's been asked whether he should have played it or not. As a coach, I would always say that as long as you were confident and your thought process was right, you had already scored a fifty, so it was the right time. The shot was on, but the execution wasn't correct," Nayar elaborated.

Gill reverse-swept a Roston Chase delivery straight to Justin Greaves at slip. Rahul had struck a four with a similar shot off the last ball of the previous over bowled by Khary Pierre.

"There was certainty in every shot" - Abhishek Nayar on Shubman Gill's knock in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Shubman Gill struck five fours during his 50-run knock. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same discussion, Abhishek Nayar praised Shubman Gill's strokeplay in India's first innings.

"Usually, when you talk about Shubman Gill, you see the class, especially the control that was seen in his innings from the start. There was certainty in every shot, whether it was off the back foot or the front foot," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the right-handed batter was precise in his footwork and looked confident in the middle.

"His footwork, in particular, against spin and fast bowlers was very comprehensive today, and he was looking confident," Nayar observed.

Gill added 98 runs for the third wicket with Rahul. The latter scored 100 runs off 197 balls with the help of 12 fours.

