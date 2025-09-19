Is Varun Chakaravarthy playing today's IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match?

Varun Chakaravarthy didn’t make it to the playing XI as India announced their lineup against Oman for their last group-stage match at the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The 34-year-old has been seemingly rested ahead of the Super 4 match against Pakistan. Harshit Rana has replaced him in the playing XI.

Ad

Notably, Chakaravarthy returned with figures of 1/24 and 1/24 against the UAE and Pakistan, respectively, in the first two group-stage matches for the Men in Blue. Currently ranked No.1, the leg-spinner has overall scalped 35 wickets in 20 T20Is. Earlier this year, he bagged 14 wickets in five T20Is against England at home.

His replacement, Rana, is set to play his second T20I after making his debut against England in January this year. The speedster boasts a decent record in the IPL, having bagged 40 wickets in 34 matches for the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), albeit at an economy rate of 9.51.

Ad

Trending

India make two changes as Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah rested against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 match; opt to bat first for the first time

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made a couple of changes after winning the toss and choosing to bat first against Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 match. Apart from Varun Chakaravarthy, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also rested ahead of the Super 4. India’s leading T20I wicket-taker (99 scalps), Arshdeep Singh, has replaced him in the playing XI. Justifying his decision to bat first, the skipper said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

“We have not batted first in this competition, and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s.”

“We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs),” Yadav added.

Defending champions India will now be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins after thumping the UAE and Pakistan by nine and seven wickets, respectively.

Follow the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news