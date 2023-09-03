"Ishan Kishan becomes a contender" - Aakash Chopra says wicketkeeper-batter's knock will put pressure on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer

Aakash Chopra feels Ishan Kishan's half-century at No. 5 makes him a contender for a middle-order position in the Indian batting lineup and will put pressure on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Kishan got to play as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan due to Rahul's unavailability because of a niggle. He grabbed his chance by scoring an 81-ball 82 to help the Men in Blue post a 266-run total after they had been reduced to 66/4 at one stage.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Kishan's knock will set the alarm bells ringing for Rahul, Shreyas, and even Shubman Gill at the top of the order. He elaborated:

"I have been slightly worried that Ishan is best suited to open, or top three, and not at No. 5. The one good thing he has done is that because of the runs he has scored, it has lifted our morale, that he can play here as well."

The former Indian opener added:

"Whatever we have seen, he will put a lot of pressure. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, God forbid, whoever does not have form, Ishan Kishan becomes a contender, that you can bat him in the middle. If, God forbid, Shubman doesn't get his form back at the top, you will put pressure on him as well that Ishan is sitting outside."

Chopra pointed out that Kishan's success in the middle order has opened up a plethora of options. He stated:

"It has become an interesting sub-plot that Ishan Kishan at No. 5, is that a long-term prospect or solution, or you will go back to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul at No. 4 and No. 5 and you will keep Ishan Kishan as a reserve keeper?"

However, Chopra acknowledged that Kishan got to start his innings against a relatively new ball in Saturday's game. He highlighted that a No. 5 batter would usually get to bat around the 30th over against a softer ball and will be confronted with spin at the start, an exam he is yet to pass.

"He played both pace and spin very well" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan's knock

Ishan Kishan played shots all around the park. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Ishan Kishan's knock, Aakash Chopra observed that the southpaw was comfortable against both pace and spin. He said:

"Ishan Kishan was slightly edgy at the start but he batted well after that. He played both pace and spin very well. He put a little pressure on the spinners as well and played shots after using his feet too."

The reputed commentator added that the youngster deserves even more credit as the knock came in his maiden game against arch-rivals Pakistan while also not batting at his customary position. He stated:

"It was just his first match against Pakistan and he played with such maturity. He reached close to a hundred. So it is a huge thing as he was playing at No. 5, he was playing out of position. It was his fourth consecutive half-century in ODI cricket, three versus West Indies and one against Pakistan."

Kishan struck nine fours and two sixes during his innings. He added 138 runs with Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) for the fifth wicket to help India post a respectable total.

