"Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will score more runs than Kyle Mayers and Brandon King" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 3rd IND-WI T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons the Indian openers will outscore their West Indian counterparts in the third T20I between the two sides.

The third game of the five-match series will be played in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday, August 8. The Men in Blue will hope to bounce back from their defeats in the first two games to keep the series alive heading into the final two matches to be played in the United States.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, if they are persisted with as openers, will together score more runs than Kyle Mayers and Brandon King. He said:

"Indian openers to score more runs than the West Indies openers, which means Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, if both of them play, will score more runs than Kyle Mayers and Brandon King. I am talking about both of them together and not the opening partnership."

The former Indian opener expects decent contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Suryakumar Yadav with the bat. He elaborated:

"I feel Nicholas Pooran and Suryakumar Yadav will together score more than 50 runs. Pooran is in very good form and Surya will have to say 'No' this time - 'If I don't feel there is a single, whatever you do, I won't run'."

Pooran played attacking 41 and 67-run knocks respectively in the first two T20Is. Suryakumar, on the other hand, scored 21 runs in the series opener and was run out for one in the second game.

"Four-plus wickets will still go to the spinners" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets in the second T20I.

Aakash Chopra reckons the spinners will strike a few blows with the ball. He reasoned:

"There was a lot of help for the spinners in the last match as well. Axar (Patel) didn't bowl, Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) didn't bowl his last over, a review wasn't taken off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, and a catch fell just short of the fielder, or else four-five wickets would have fallen against spin in the last match as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Akeal Hosein and Yuzi Chahal picked up two wickets apiece. Here again, I am saying that three or, in fact, four-plus wickets will still go to the spinners. This pitch will become even slower. Guyana has a reputation for creating slow turners."

Chopra concluded by predicting an Indian win, stating:

"Last but not the least, I am once again saying India to win. I cannot predict an Indian loss. How can India lose? They are losing but our hearts say that India will win."

India have won their last five T20I series against the Windies. They will hope to extend that run by winning the remaining three games of the ongoing series.

