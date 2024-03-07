ISPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangalore Strikers vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Match 3

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) saw a doubleheader play out at the Dadaji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Wednesday, March 6.

The opening game of the day saw the Chennai Singhams prevail over the Tigers of Kolkata in a closely contested affair. The second game of the day saw the Falcon Risers Hyderabad grab a comprehensive victory against the Bangalore Strikers, with Hyderaba winning by seven wickets.

Majhi Mumbai has taken an early lead in the race for the top spot, courtesy of their two points and a massive net run rate of +3.700. Falcon Risers Hyderabad occupies the second position with two points and an NRR of +3.114.

Chennai Singhams round of the top-three with two points and a slightly inferior NRR of +0.800. Not too far behind are the Tigers of Kolkata in fourth spot with two points and an NRR of -0.800 following their loss to the Chennai Singhams.

At the other end of the ISPL spectrum, Bangalore Strikers and Srinagar ke Veer have endured disappointing starts, losing their respective opening encounters. They occupy the ffith and sixth spots respectively with no points and an NRR of -3.114 and -3.700 respectively.

Thavith Kumar's four-fer seals eight-run win for Chennai Singhams in ISPL

After winning the toss in the ISPL game, the Singhams rode on some explosive batting from Sagar Ali (34 off 17) and Bablu Patil (23 off 8) to post a challenging 121-5 in their 10 overs. Bhavesh Pawar was the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata with two wickets.

In their chase, Kolkata were kept in the hunt, thanks to contributions from Fardeen Kazi (21 off 9), Jonty Sarkar (23 off 9) and captain Prathamesh Pawar (42 off 22). However, R. Thavith Kumar's superb spell of 4-13 in two overs eventually proved decisive, as Kolkata fell short by eight runs.

In the second game, Falcon Risers Hyderabad put up a clinical all-round performance to overcome the Bangalore Strikers comfortably. After being put into bat, Bangalore endured a horrendous start and were reeling at 32-5 in the first five overs. Thanks to some tight bowling from Prathamesh Thakre (three wickets), they manageed only 66 all out in 9.5 overs.

The modest target proved to be a cakewalk for the Falcon Risers. Led by captain Krishna Satpute and Vishwajit Thakur, they overhauled the total in eight overs, winning by seven wickets.

