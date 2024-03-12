ISPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai, Match 13

Two more matches took place on Tuesday, March 12, in the ongoing ISPL 2024 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Srinagar Ke Veer defeated Chennai Singhams by three wickets, while Bangalore Strikers toppled Majhi Mumbai by six wickets.

Despite the loss, Majhi Mumbai are still at the top of the standings with six points in five matches. They also have a healthy net run rate of +1.247 with three wins and two defeats.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Ke Veer find themselves in the second position in the points table with six points from four matches. They also have three wins and one defeat in their account alongside a net run rate of +0.352.

Tiigers of Kolkata remain third in the league standings with two wins and two defeats in four matches. They have four points to their name with a net run rate of +0.268. At the same time, Chennai Singhams are now fourth with four points from as many fixtures. They have notched up two wins and two losses so far with a net run rate of -0.357.

Bangalore Strikers and Falcon Risers Hyderabad have grabbed the bottom two positions in the league standings. The Strikers from Bangalore moved one place up in the points table with two wins and three losses in five matches. They have four points in their account with a net run rate of -1.013.

Meanwhile, the Falcon Risers from Hyderabad are at the bottom with two points in four matches courtesy of one win and three defeats alongside a net run rate of -0.522.

Bangalore Strikers notched up their second win courtesy of Saroj Pramanik's all-round heroics

In the first game, Srinagar Ke Veer won the toss and invited Chennai Singhams to bat first. Thanks to Bablu Patil’s 37 runs off 10 deliveries, the Singhams from Chennai posted a total of 109/7 in 10 overs. Bhushan Gole picked up three wickets for Srinagar Ke Veer.

Chasing the total, Veer from Srinagar lost a couple of wickets early. However, a brilliant 49-run knock from Lokesh helped the team to chase the total in 9.5 overs with three wickets in hand. Dilip Binjwa bagged three wickets for Chennai Singhams but his efforts went in vain.

In the second match, Majhi Mumbai batted first after winning the toss against Bangalore Strikers. The Strikers from Bangalore bowled well to contain Majhi Mumbai to 100/5 in 10 overs despite Ajaz Qureshi’s 34 runs off 16 deliveries. Saroj Pramanik was the pick of the bowlers for Bangalore Strikers with two wickets to his name.

Chasing the total, Sunil Chawri chipped in with 33 runs before getting run out but Saroj Pramanik scored 26 runs off 10 deliveries to take his team close to the target. In the end, Bangalore Strikers completed the chase with one ball remaining and five wickets in hand.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App