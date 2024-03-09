ISPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer, Match 7

Falcon Risers Hyderabad faced Majhi Mumbai in the sixth match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 on Saturday, March 9, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Mumbai won the match by 33 runs after posting a total of 128 runs for the loss of four wickets on the board.

In the second game, Srinagar Ke Veer chased down the target of 82 runs in 8.2 overs with four wickets in hand.

Majhi Mumbai have won two out of three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.467 and have consequently, moved to first place from fourth. Chennai Singhams have won both their matches so far and have moved to second place. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.550.

Tiigers of Kolkata are still in first place with a win and loss each in two matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.900. Falcon Risers Hyderabad have slipped to fourth position from second with one win in two matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.417.

Srinagar Ke Veer and Bangalore Strikers are in the last two places on the points table with a Net Run Rate of +0.095 and -2.123, respectively. Srinagar have won one out of two matches, while Bangalore are yet to win their first match.

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor's blitz guides Majhi Mumbai to victory

Majhi Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat against Falcon Risers Hyderabad. They posted a significant total of 128 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor was the highest scorer for the team and made 61 runs off 19 deliveries.

Hyderabad could make only 95 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 10 overs. Mumbai won the match by 33 runs. Abhishek picked up two wickets for 33 runs and won the Player of the Match award for his contribution.

Bangalore Strikers elected to bat in the seventh match against Srinagar Ke Veer. They made 81 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 10 overs. Rajesh Sorte was the pick of the bowlers for Srinagar and took three wickets for 21 runs.

Srinagar chased down the target of 82 runs in 8.2 overs and won the match by four wickets. Rajesh won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App