ISPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams, Match 15

T10 action continued in the ongoing ISPL 2024 as two more matches were played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Wednesday, March 13. Srinagar Ke Veer lost to Tiigers of Kolkata by six wickets, while Chennai Singhams defeated Falcon Risers Hyderabad by 13 runs.

With the win, the Tiigers of Kolkata displaced Srinagar Ke Veer in second place in the points table. They finished with six points in five matches courtesy of three wins and two defeats alongside a net run rate of +0.500.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Ke Veer finished third with six points in five matches and a net run rate of +0.156. They also finished with three wins and two losses in their account.

Majhi Mumbai remained at the top with six points in five matches alongside a net run rate of +1.247. Meanwhile, Chennai Singhams also kept their fourth position in the league standings. Chennai Singhams finished with six points against their name after five matches. They managed three wins and two defeats with a net run rate of -0.017.

Bangalore Strikers remained fifth in the points with four points in five matches thanks to two wins and three defeats. At the same time, Falcon Risers Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the points table. They had two points in their account courtesy of a single win and four losses.

Dilip Binjwa’s all-round show propels Chennai Singhams to a win

In the first game, Tiigers of Kolkata won the toss and invited Srinagar Ke Veer to bat first. Aishwary Surve (36 runs off 22 deliveries) and Omkar Desai (31 runs off nine deliveries) led the charge for the Veer from Srinagar and took them to a total of 109/7 in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Raju Mukhiya bagged three wickets for the Tiigers of Kolkata.

Chasing the total, the skipper, Prathamesh Pawar led the charge for Tiigers of Kolkata with 36 runs off 23 deliveries. However, their middle-order failed to chip in and they faltered in the chase. Late blitz from Bhavesh Pawar (20* off six deliveries) and Fardeen Kazi (26* off six deliveries) won it for Tigers of Kolkata in 9.4 overs and six wickets in hand.

In the second match, Falcon Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl first against Chennai Singhams. It was a solid bowling effort from the Falcon Risers as they never allowed the opposition to break the shackles. Sagar Ali scored 44 runs off 28 deliveries for the Singhams. However, it was an unbeaten cameo of 17 runs off eight deliveries from Dilip Binjwa that took Chennai Singhams to 93/6 in 10 overs.

Chasing the target, Falcon Risers Hyderabad batters failed miserably as they could only reach 80/9 in 10 overs to surrender the game by 13 runs. Dilip Binjwa emerged as the star with the ball as he picked up four wickets for 16 runs in two overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App