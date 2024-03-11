ISPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, Match 11

Tiigers of Kolkata defeated Bangalore Strikers in the 10th match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 on Monday, March 11. The match ended in a tie and went into Super Over.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Ke Veer chased down the target of 82 runs in 7.3 overs with six wickets in hand in the 11th match.

Majhi Mumbai are still at the top of the points table and have won three out of four matches, having a Net Run Rate of +1.63. Srinagar Ke Veer have jumped to second place from fifth with two wins in three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.31.

Tiigers of Kolkata have slipped to third place from second. They have won and lost two matches each and have a Net Run Rate of +0.27. Chennai Singams have moved to fourth place from third with two wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of -0.33.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad have slipped to fifth position from fourth. Bangalore Strikers are still in last place. Both teams have won one game each and have a Net Run Rate of +0.52 and -1.54, respectively.

Bangalore Strikers triumph over Tiigers of Kolkata in thrilling Super Over finish

Bangalore Strikers won the toss against Tiigers of Kolkata and elected to bowl. Kolkata made 86 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 10 overs. The scores were levelled at the end of Bangalore’s innings. They scored 86 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Bangalore batted first in the Super Over and made 21 runs. Kolkata could reach only 13 runs at the end of the Super Over and Bangalore won the match. Akash Gautam was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for five runs in two overs.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad elected to bat in the 11th match against Srinagar Ke Veer. They were bundled out for 81 runs in 10 overs. Krishna Satpute was the highest scorer and made 39 runs off 19 deliveries.

Srinagar reached the target of 82 runs in 7.3 overs and won the match by six wickets. Mohammed Nadeem was the highest scorer and made 26 runs off 20 deliveries.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App