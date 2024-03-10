ISPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Falcons Risers Hyderabad vs Tigers of Kolkata, Match 9

Majhi Mumbai exerted their dominance at the top of the Indian Street Premier Leauge tally after picking up their third win on Sunday. With a total of three wins in four matches, Mumbai are sitting at the top.

Chennai Singhams lost their first match of the tournament at the hands of Mumbai. They slipped to third spot with two wins in three matches. In a nail-biting clash, Tigers of Kolkata beat Falcon Risers Hyderabad by just one run.

With that win, Kolkata took the second spot with two wins in three matches. Falcon Risers Hyderabad stayed at four with a solitary win in three matches.

Srinagar Ke Veer are languishing at second from the bottom with a solitary win in two matches. Bangalore Strikers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table, having suffered defeats in all three games played thus far.

Majhi Mumbai picks up third win; Tigers of Kolkata beat Falcon Risers Hyderabad in a thriller

Majhi Mumbai took on Chennai Singhams in the 8th match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 on Sunday. Batting first, Majhi Mumbai piled on 149 runs in 10 overs. It came on the back of substantial contributions from the likes of Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (42 off 23) and Vijay Pawle (41 off 17).

Farman Khan and Vishwanath Jadhav were the standouts with the ball as both picked two wickets each for Chennai Singhams. In pursuit of the target, the Singhams fell 21 runs short as they were restricted to 128.

Ketan Mhatre played a stellar knock of 60 runs in just 21 balls but didn’t find support from the other end.

In the second game of the day, Falcon Risers Hyderabad locked horns with Tigers of Kolkata. A Brilliant bowling effort from Falcon Risers Hyderabad led to Kolkata scoring only 75 runs in 10 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Wickets fell in a cluster once Munna Shaikh (18 off 15) departed in the 6th over. Jonty Sarkar played a handy knock of 21 off 14 deliveries.

Vishwajit Thakur starred with the ball, picking three for 13 in two overs. The total, however, proved enough in the end as Falcon Risers Hyderabad fell just one run short. Kolkata Riders Hyderabad won the game by one run.

Five bowlers, namely Bhavesh Pawar, Raju Mukhiya, Babbu Rana, Shivam Kumar, and Jonty Sarkar picked one wicket each.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App