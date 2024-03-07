ISPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, Match 1

Majhi Mumbai faced Srinagar Ke Veer in the first match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, March 6, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Mumbai won the match by 37 runs after posting a total of 140 runs for the loss of seven wickets on the board.

Majhi Mumbai have jumped to first position in the points tally with this win and a Net Run Rate of -3.700. Srinagar Ke Veer are in the last position with a Net Run Rate of -3.700.

Yogesh Penkar's blitz propels Majhi Mumbai to victory in tournament opener

Srinagar Ke Veer won the toss and elected to bowl against Majhi Mumbai in the first game. Mumbai lost their first three wickets for 43 runs in 3.3 overs. A partnership of 38 runs between Yogesh Penkar and Abhishek Kumar Dalhor helped Mumbai bounce back.

Yogesh became the first half-centurion in the tournament as he scored 61 runs off 26 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 10th over. Syed Salman remained unbeaten on 14 runs off five deliveries. These two were the only batters who made a double-digit score for Mumbai.

Mumbai posted a total of 140 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Rajesh Sorte was the pick of the bowlers for Srinagar and took three wickets for 31 runs in two overs.

Srinagar lost their first wicket for just two runs. Omkar Desai and Lokesh Lokesh added 63 runs for the second wicket. Srinagar were in the chase till this time, however, they lost the next four wickets for just two runs and were under pressure.

They couldn’t recover from the setbacks and managed only 103 runs for the loss of seven wickets at the end of the 10th over mark. Mumbai won the match comfortably by 37 runs.

Bashrat Hussain Wani was the most successful bowler for Mumbai and took three wickets for 18 runs in two overs. He took all these wickets in the 7th over of the innings. Yogesh won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

