ISPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Tiigers Of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai, Match 5

Chennai Singhams faced Bangalore Strikers in the fourth match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 on Friday, March 8, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Chennai won the match by three runs after posting 99 runs.

Tiigers of Kolkata took on Majhi Mumbai in the fourth match and scored 71/6. In reply, Mumbai were bundled out for 45 runs and lost the match by 26 runs.

Chennai Singhams have jumped to first place from third with two wins in two matches. They have a net-run-rate of +0.550. Falcon Risers Hyderabad are still in second place with one win and a net-run-rate of +4.400.

Tiigers of Kolkata have moved to third place from fourth and have a net-run-rate of +0.900. Majhi Mumbai have slipped to fourth position from first and have won and lost one match each. They have a net-run-rate of +0.550.

Bangalore Strikers and Srinagar Ke Veer are in the last two places. They are yet to win a game and have a net-run-rate of -2.252 and -3.700, respectively.

Bangalore Strikers fall short by a whisker against Chennai Singhams in ISPL 2024

Bangalore Strikers elected to bowl in the fourth match against Chennai Singhams. Chennai scored 99/7 in 10 overs. Bablu Patil and Ketan Mhatre scored 20-plus runs each. Saroj Pramanik was the pick of the bowlers and returned with 2/13 in two overs.

Bangalore could make only 96 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 10 overs and lost the match by a mere margin of three runs. Dilip Binjwa was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for four runs in two overs.

In the fifth match, Majhi Mumbai won the toss and elected to bowl Tiigers Of Kolkata. Kolkata scored 71/6 in 10 overs. Prathamesh Pawar and Bhavesh Pawar scored 16 runs each. Bashrat Hussain Wani returned with figures of 2/3 in one over for Mumbai.

In response, Mumbai were bundled out for just 45 runs and lost the match by 26 runs. Only one batter managed to score more than 10 runs for the team. Bhavesh Pawar delivered the best performance with the ball and took three wickets for seven runs in 1.2 overs.

