ISPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangalore Strikers vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs match (Updated) ft. Prathamesh Thakre

Chennai Singhams secured an eight-run win over Tigers of Kolkata in the second game of the Indian Street Premier League 2024. Falcon Risers Hyderabad, on the other hand, bagged a seven-wicket win against Bangalore Strikers in the third match.

Moving to the details, Chennai Singham batted first and posted a dominating total of 121/5 in 10 overs. Sagar Ali was the top-scorer with 34 runs off 17 balls, while Bablu Patil smacked an eight-ball 23-run unbeaten knock.

In reply, the Tigers of Kolkata could rack up only 113/8 in 20 overs. Captain Prathamesh Pawar was the standout batter, scoring 42 runs off 22 balls. However, other batters couldn't live up to the expectations. R. Thavith Kumar scalped a match-winning four-wicket haul, conceding 13 runs in two overs.

In the next game, Bangalore Strikers racked up a below-par total of 66 runs in 9.5 overs with Rahul Baghel and Bunty Patel scoring 14 runs apiece. Prathamesh Thakre was the standout bowler for Hyderabad with a three-fer.

In the chase, Falcon Risers Hyderabad skipper Krishna Satpute top-scored with 27 runs off 21 balls with one four and three sixes, while Vishwajit Thakur scored 20* runs in 13 balls to finish off the game in seven overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Street Premier League 2024.

ISPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Yogesh Penkar 1 1 - 61 61 61 26 234.62 - 1 5 4 2 Prathamesh Pawar 1 1 - 42 42 42 22 190.91 - - 6 - 3 Sagar Ali 1 1 - 34 34 34 17 200 - - 4 - 4 Krishna Satpute 1 1 - 27 27 27 17 158.82 - - 3 1 5 Lokesh Lokesh 1 1 - 27 27 27 18 150 - - 3 1 6 Bablu Patil 1 1 1 23 23 - 8 287.5 - - 3 1 7 Jonty Sarkar 1 1 - 23 23 23 9 255.56 - - 3 1 8 Fardeen Kazi 1 1 - 21 21 21 9 233.33 - - 2 2 9 Ahmed Askari 1 1 1 21 21 - 9 233.33 - - 1 2 10 Vishwajit Thakur 1 1 1 20 20 - 13 153.85 - - 2 1

Yogesh Penkar continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 61 runs. Prathamesh Pawar (42), Sagar Ali (34), and Krishna Satpute (27) secured the second, third, and fourth slots, respectively. Lokesh slipped from the second to the fourth rank with 27 runs.

Bablu Patil (23), Jonty Sarkar (23), and Fardeen Kazi (21) occupied the sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks, respectively. Ahmed Askari slipped from the third to the ninth position, accumulating 21 runs. Vishwajit Thakur settled with the 10th rank, amassing 20 runs.

ISPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 R. Thavith Kumar 1 1 2 13 4 4/13 3.25 6.5 3 1 - - 2 Prathamesh Thakre 1 1 0.5 3 3 3/3 1 3.6 1.67 - - - 3 Bashrat Hussain Wani 1 1 2 18 3 3/18 6 9 4 - - - 4 Rajesh Sorte 1 1 2 31 3 3/31 10.33 15.5 4 - - - 5 Vishwanath Jadhav 1 1 2 9 2 2/9 4.5 4.5 6 - - - 6 Prajjwal Somvanshi 1 1 2 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - 1 7 Bhavesh Pawar 1 1 2 16 2 2/16 8 8 6 - - - 8 Vishwajit Thakur 1 1 2 16 2 2/16 8 8 6 - - - 9 Vicky Bhoir 1 1 2 17 2 2/17 8.5 8.5 6 - - - 10 Bhushan Gole 1 1 1 20 2 2/20 10 20 3 - - -

R. Thavith Kumar surged to occupy the pole position in the wicket standings with four scalps. Prathamesh Thakre occupied the second rank with three scalps at an average of one.

Bashrat Hussain Wani (3) and Rajesh Sorte (3) slipped two spots each to occupy the third and fourth spots at 6 and 10.33, respectively.

Vishwanath Jadhav (2), Prajjwal Somvanshi (2), Bhavesh Pawar (2), Vishwajit Thakur (2), and Vicky Bhoir (2) settled with the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks at 4.5, 6, 8, 8 and 8.5, respectively. Bhushan Gole slid from the third to the 10th position with two scalps at 10.

