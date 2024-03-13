ISPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai (Updated) ft. Lokesh Lokesh and Dilip Binjwa

Srinagar Ke Veer faced Chennai Singhams in the 12th match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024. They chased down the target of 110 runs in 9.5 overs and won the match by three wickets. Lokesh Lokesh was the highest scorer for the team and made 49 runs off 26 deliveries.

In the 13th match, Bangalore Strikers chased down the target of 101 runs in 9.5 overs and won the match by six wickets. Sunil Chawri scored 33 runs off 25 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

ISPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players MAT RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 5 131 61 32.75 67 195.52 -- 1 13 5 2 Ketan Mhatre 4 107 60 26.75 53 201.89 -- 1 13 4 3 Bablu Patil 4 106 37 35.33 40 265 -- -- 11 4 4 Yogesh Penkar 5 100 61 33.33 43 232.56 -- 1 9 6 5 Mohammed Nadeem 4 91 40 30.33 63 144.44 -- -- 3 13 6 Thomas Dias 5 88 27 17.6 59 149.15 -- -- 6 7 7 Lokesh Lokesh 4 87 49 21.75 56 155.36 -- -- 8 5 8 Krishna Satpute 4 84 39 21 60 140 -- -- 8 5 9 Prathamesh Pawar 4 83 42 20.75 53 156.6 -- -- 9 3 10 Ajaz Qureshi 5 79 34 19.75 53 149.06 -- -- 8 1

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 131 runs in five matches at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 195.52.

Ketan Mhatre is still in second place and has made 107 runs in four games at a strike rate of 201.89. Bablu Patil has jumped to third place from sixth. He has amassed a total of 106 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 265.

Yogesh Penkar has moved to fourth position from fifth and has made 100 runs in five matches at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 232.56. Mohammed Nadeem has jumped to fifth position with 91 runs in four games at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 144.44.

Lokesh Lokesh has jumped to seventh place and has made 87 runs in four games at a strike rate of 155.36.

ISPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players MAT OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN 4W 5W 1 Rajesh Sorte 4 8 81 10 3/13 8.1 10.13 -- -- 2 Bashrat Hussain Wani 4 7 75 9 3/17 8.33 10.71 -- -- 3 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 5 10 110 8 3/20 13.75 11 -- -- 4 Vishwanath Jadhav 4 8 61 7 2/9 8.71 7.63 -- -- 5 Bhavesh Pawar 4 7.2 70 7 3/7 10 9.55 -- -- 6 Saroj Pramanik 5 9 93 7 2/13 13.29 10.33 -- -- 7 Devid Gogoi 5 9.5 105 7 3/29 15 10.68 -- -- 8 Vicky Bhoir 4 8 62 6 2/16 10.33 7.75 -- -- 9 Prajjwal Somvanshi 4 8 67 6 2/12 11.17 8.38 -- -- 10 R. Thavith Kumar 3 6 53 6 4/13 8.83 8.83 1 --

Rajesh Sorte has jumped to first place from eighth and has taken 10 wickets in four matches 8.1.

Bashrat Hussain Wani has moved to second place from first and has picked nine wickets in four games at an average of 8.33. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor has moved to third position from seventh and has picked a total of eight wickets in five games at an average of 13.75.

Vishwanath Jadhav has moved to fourth position from ninth and has seven wickets to his name in four games at an average of 8.71. Bhavesh Pawar has slipped to fifth position from second and has picked a total of seven wickets in four games at an economy of 9.55.

Dilip Binjwa took three wickets for 35 runs on Tuesday and has moved to 12th position.

