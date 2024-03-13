ISPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams (Updated) ft. Sagar Ali and Dilip Binjwa

Srinagar Ke Veer took on Tiigers of Kolkata in the 14th match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, March 13, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane.

Kolkata won the toss and elected to bowl. Srinagar scored 109 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Kolkata chased down the target of 110 runs in 9.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl in the 15th match against Chennai Singhams. Chennai scored 93 runs for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs. Sagar Ali was the highest scorer for the team and made 44 runs off 28 deliveries.

Hyderabad could make only 80 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the end of the 10th over and lost the match by 13 runs. Dilip Binjwa was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 16 runs in two overs.

ISPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Ketan Mhatre 5 5 - 134 60 26.8 70 191.43 - 1 15 5 2 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 5 5 1 131 61 32.75 67 195.52 - 1 13 5 3 Prathamesh Pawar 5 5 - 119 42 23.8 76 156.58 - - 12 6 4 Bablu Patil 5 5 1 107 37 26.75 42 254.76 - - 11 4 5 Sagar Ali 5 5 - 102 44 20.4 66 154.55 - - 10 3 6 Yogesh Penkar 5 4 1 100 61 33.33 43 232.56 - 1 9 6 7 Mohammed Nadeem 5 5 1 100 40 25 71 140.85 - - 3 15 8 Krishna Satpute 5 5 - 99 39 19.8 73 135.62 - - 10 5 9 Thomas Dias 5 6 1 88 27 17.6 59 149.15 - - 6 7 10 Lokesh Lokesh 4 4 - 87 49 21.75 56 155.36 - - 8 5

Ketan Mhatre has moved to first place from second and has made a total of 134 runs in five games at an average of 26.80. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor has slipped to second position and has scored 131 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 195.52.

Prathamesh Pawar has jumped to third place from ninth and has made a total of 119 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 156.58. Bablu Patil has moved to fourth place from third and has 107 runs to his name in five games at a strike rate of 254.76.

Sagar Ali has jumped to fifth position and has made 102 runs in five games at an average of 20.40 and a strike rate of 154.55.

ISPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rajesh Sorte 5 5 10 1 11 100 3/13 9.09 10 5.45 - - 2 Dilip Binjwa 5 5 9.5 - 10 105 4/16 10.5 10.68 5.9 1 - 3 Bhavesh Pawar 5 5 9.2 - 9 87 3/7 9.67 9.32 6.22 - - 4 Bashrat Hussain Wani 4 4 7 - 9 75 3/17 8.33 10.71 4.67 - - 5 Vishwanath Jadhav 5 5 10 - 8 84 2/9 10.5 8.4 7.5 - - 6 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 5 5 10 - 8 110 3/20 13.75 11 7.5 - - 7 Raju Mukhiya 5 5 9 - 7 79 3/23 11.29 8.78 7.71 - - 8 Saroj Pramanik 5 5 9 - 7 93 2/13 13.29 10.33 7.71 - - 9 Devid Gogoi 5 5 9.5 - 7 105 3/29 15 10.68 8.43 - - 10 Irfan Patel 5 5 7.3 - 7 83 4/20 11.86 11.07 6.43 1 -

Rajesh Sorte is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 9.09. Dilip Binjwa has jumped to second position and has taken 10 wickets in five games at an average of 10.50.

Bhavesh Pawar has moved to third place from fifth and has nine wickets to his name in five games at an average of 9.67. Bashrat Hussain Wani has slipped to fourth place from second and has picked nine wickets in four matches at an average of 8.33.

Vishwanath Jadhav has moved to fifth position from fourth and has taken eight wickets in five matches at an average of 10.50.

