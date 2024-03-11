ISPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer (Updated) ft. Prathamesh Pawar and Bhavesh Pawar

Two more matches took place on Monday (March 11) in the ongoing Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season. Bangalore Strikers defeated Tigers of Kolkata in the super over in the first game of the day while Srinagar Ke Veer got the better of Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the second.

After opting to bowl first, the Strikers restricted the Tigers of Kolkata to just 86 runs in their 10 over for the loss of nine wickets. Skipper Prathamesh Pawar was the top scorer of the innings with 25 runs while Akash Gautam was the best bowler with figures of 3/5 in two overs.

In response, the Strikers also scored 86 runs in their 10 overs as the thrilling match ended in a tie. The match went into the super over with the Strikers batting first and they scored a massive 21 runs with Thomas Dias smashing 13 runs off three balls. Chasing 22, the Tigers could only score 13 runs with Ankur Singh defending the total helping the Strikers win the match.

On that note let us have a look at the players with the most runs and wickets in ISPL 2024

ISPL 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Players MAT INNS RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 4 4 112 61 37.33 60 186.67 - 1 11 4 2 Ketan Mhatre 3 3 101 60 33.67 43 234.88 - 1 13 3 3 Prathamesh Pawar 4 4 83 42 20.75 53 156.6 - - 9 3 4 Thomas Dias 4 4 81 27 20.25 53 152.83 - - 5 7 5 Yogesh Penkar 4 4 78 61 26 37 210.81 - 1 6 5 6 Bablu Patil 3 3 69 29 34.5 30 230 - - 6 4 7 Mansoor KL 4 4 62 25 15.5 38 163.16 - - 7 1 8 Munna Shaikh 3 3 58 18 14.5 37 156.76 - - 3 5 9 Bunty Patel 4 4 50 25 12.5 28 178.57 - - 5 - 10 Shreyas Kadam 3 3 49 37 49 20 245 - - 3 2

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor of Majhi Mumbai is at the top of this list with 112 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 186.67. Ketan Mhatre, who plays for Chennai Singhams, has smashed 101 runs so far at an impeccable strike-rate of 234.88 with 60 being his highest score.

Tigers of Kolkata skipper Prathamesh Pawar has jumped to the third position. He has mustered 83 runs in four outings at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 156.6.

Thomas Dias is next on this list having scored 81 runs for Bangalore Strikers while his teammate Mansoor KL is at seventh place with 62 runs so far. Munna Shaikh of Tigers of Kolkata has also climbed up the ladder with 58 runs so far in three matches.

ISPL 2024 Most Wickets list

Sr. No Players MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Bashrat Hussain Wani 4 4 7 75 9 3/17 8.33 10.71 4.67 - - - 2 Bhavesh Pawar 4 4 7.2 70 7 3/7 10 9.55 6.29 - - - 3 Devid Gogoi 4 4 8 83 7 3/29 11.86 10.38 6.86 - - - 4 Prajjwal Somvanshi 4 4 8 67 6 2/12 11.17 8.38 8 - - - 5 R Thavith Kumar 3 3 6 53 6 4/13 8.83 8.83 8 1 - - 6 Vishwajit Thakur 3 3 6 59 6 3/13 9.83 9.83 6 - - - 7 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 4 4 8 98 6 3/20 16.33 12.25 8 - - - 8 Rajesh Sorte 2 2 4 52 6 3/21 8.67 13 4 - - - 9 Vishwanath Jadhav 3 3 6 46 5 2/9 9.2 7.67 7.2 - - 1 10 Jonty Sarkar 4 4 5 47 5 2/2 9.4 9.4 6 - - -

As far as the top wicket-takers are concerned, Bashrat Hussain Wani is sitting pretty at the top with nine wickets in four matches so far. Bhavesh Pawar of Tigers of Kolkata is in second place with seven wickets to his name. Bangalore Strikers’ Prajjwal Somvanshi has jumped to fourth place having picked six wickets so far in four matches.

R Thavith Kumar, Vishwajit Thakur, and Rajesh Sorte all have picked up six wickets each and are in the top 10 of this list. Vishwanath Jadhav and Jonty Sarkar of Chennai Singhams and Tigers of Kolkata have also scalped five wickets thus far and complete the top 10 list.

