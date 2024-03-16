ISPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers Of Kolkata (Updated) ft. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor and Bhavesh Pawar

The final of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 took place between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers Of Kolkata at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane on Friday, March 15.
Kolkata invited Mumbai to bat first, which proved to be a good decision for them. Mumbai’s batters fell like a pack of cards and could not gain momentum against a quality bowling attack.
Vijay Pawle (13) was the only batter who returned with a double-digit score, as Mumbai could post only 58/9 on the board. Bhavesh Pawar was the top bowler with three wickets, while Raju Mukhiya and Babbu Rana scalped two wickets each.
In response, Bhavesh and Munna Shaikh were sensible to guide the team on a positive note, remaining unbeaten on 30. They helped Kolkata to chase down the score with 14 balls to spare and emerge as the inaugural champions of the league.
Indian Street Premier League 2024 Most Runs List
Mumbai’s Abhishek Kumar Dalhor finished as the leading run-scorer of the ISPL 2024. He amassed 194 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 210.87, with two fifties to his name. Prathamesh Pawar of Kolkata scored 165 runs at an average of 27.50 to position himself in the second position in the batting charts.
Ketan Mhatre is third on the list, having accumulated 148 runs in six appearances, with a top score of 60. Munna Shaikh and Ajaz Qureshi are fourth and fifth respectively with 129 and 121 runs.
Bablu Patil, Mohammed Nadeem, Yogesh Penkar, Sagar Ali, and Krishna Satpute hold the next five positions on this list.
Indian Street Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List
Tiigers of Kolkata certainly had a balanced team, as their bowlers along with batters displayed their skill to win the title for the team.
Kolkata’s Bhavesh Pawar was impressive in securing three wickets in the final game and took his tally to 13 scalps in seven games. He emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with his team-mate Raju Mukhiya, who took two wickets in the final.
Rajesh Sorte, Devid Gogoi, and Bashrat Hussain Wani finished with 11 wickets each and completed the list of the five best bowlers of the tournament. Dilip Binjwa, Babbu Rana, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, Vishwanath Jadhav, and Bhushan Gole also did well to find themselves in the top-10 bowlers list.
