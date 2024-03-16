ISPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers Of Kolkata (Updated) ft. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor and Bhavesh Pawar

The final of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 took place between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers Of Kolkata at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane on Friday, March 15.

Kolkata invited Mumbai to bat first, which proved to be a good decision for them. Mumbai’s batters fell like a pack of cards and could not gain momentum against a quality bowling attack.

Vijay Pawle (13) was the only batter who returned with a double-digit score, as Mumbai could post only 58/9 on the board. Bhavesh Pawar was the top bowler with three wickets, while Raju Mukhiya and Babbu Rana scalped two wickets each.

In response, Bhavesh and Munna Shaikh were sensible to guide the team on a positive note, remaining unbeaten on 30. They helped Kolkata to chase down the score with 14 balls to spare and emerge as the inaugural champions of the league.

Indian Street Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 7 7 194 62 32.33 92 210.87 -- 2 21 5 2 Prathamesh Pawar 7 7 165 42 27.5 112 147.32 -- 0 14 9 3 Ketan Mhatre 6 6 148 60 24.67 79 187.34 -- 1 17 5 4 Munna Shaikh 6 6 129 34 21.5 99 130.3 -- -- 6 11 5 Ajaz Qureshi 6 6 121 34 20.17 85 142.35 -- -- 12 3 6 Bablu Patil 6 6 109 37 21.8 45 242.22 -- -- 11 4 7 Mohammed Nadeem 6 6 105 40 21 78 134.62 -- -- 3 16 8 Yogesh Penkar 6 6 104 61 20.8 52 200 -- 1 9 6 9 Sagar Ali 5 5 102 44 17 67 152.24 -- -- 10 3 10 Krishna Satpute 5 5 99 39 19.8 73 135.62 -- -- 10 5

Mumbai’s Abhishek Kumar Dalhor finished as the leading run-scorer of the ISPL 2024. He amassed 194 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 210.87, with two fifties to his name. Prathamesh Pawar of Kolkata scored 165 runs at an average of 27.50 to position himself in the second position in the batting charts.

Ketan Mhatre is third on the list, having accumulated 148 runs in six appearances, with a top score of 60. Munna Shaikh and Ajaz Qureshi are fourth and fifth respectively with 129 and 121 runs.

Bablu Patil, Mohammed Nadeem, Yogesh Penkar, Sagar Ali, and Krishna Satpute hold the next five positions on this list.

Indian Street Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Bhavesh Pawar 7 13.2 - 101 13 3/7 7.77 7.58 6.15 -- - 2 Raju Mukhiya 7 13 - 105 13 4/14 8.08 8.08 6 1 - 3 Rajesh Sorte 6 12 1 114 11 3/13 10.36 9.5 6.55 -- - 4 Devid Gogoi 7 12.3 - 122 11 4/8 11.09 9.76 6.82 1 - 5 Bashrat Hussain Wani 6 10 - 107 11 3/17 9.73 10.7 5.45 -- - 6 Dilip Binjwa 6 11.5 - 153 11 4/16 13.91 12.93 6.45 1 - 7 Babbu Rana 6 11 - 121 9 3/9 13.44 11 - -- - 8 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 7 14 - 161 9 3/20 17.89 11.5 - -- - 9 Vishwanath Jadhav 6 12 - 124 8 2/9 15.5 10.33 - -- - 10 Bhushan Gole 6 5.4 - 86 8 3/30 10.75 15.18 4.25 -- -

Tiigers of Kolkata certainly had a balanced team, as their bowlers along with batters displayed their skill to win the title for the team.

Kolkata’s Bhavesh Pawar was impressive in securing three wickets in the final game and took his tally to 13 scalps in seven games. He emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with his team-mate Raju Mukhiya, who took two wickets in the final.

Rajesh Sorte, Devid Gogoi, and Bashrat Hussain Wani finished with 11 wickets each and completed the list of the five best bowlers of the tournament. Dilip Binjwa, Babbu Rana, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, Vishwanath Jadhav, and Bhushan Gole also did well to find themselves in the top-10 bowlers list.

