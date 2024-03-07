ISPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai match (Updated) ft. Yogesh Penkar and Bashrat Hussain

Majhi Mumbai registered a 37-run win over Srinagar Ke Veer in the first match of the inaugural Indian Street Premier League 2024 at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane.

After being tasked to bat first, Majhi Mumbai posted a whopping total of 140/7 in 10 overs on Wednesday, March 6. Captain Yogesh Penkar was the wrecker-in-chief, smacking 61 runs in 26 balls, featuring four fours and five sixes.

In the death overs, Syed Salman's 14-run knock in five balls propelled the team to a dominating total. Rajesh Sorte scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 31 runs in two overs while Bhushan Gole picked up two wickets, conceding 20 runs in one over.

In response, Srinagar Ke Veer never looked in the contest. Captain Omkar Desai (19) and Lokesh (27) were the standout batters. However, other batters couldn't make an impact as they faltered badly and collapsed to 103/7 in 10 overs, losing the game by 37 runs.

Bashrat Hussain Wani was the star bowler for Mumbai with a three-wicket haul, conceding 16 runs in two overs while other bowlers scalped a wicket apiece.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Street Premier League 2024.

ISPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs Ave BF SR 50 4s 6s 1 Yogesh Penkar 1 1 61 - 26 234.62 0 4 5 2 Lokesh Lokesh 1 1 27 - 18 150 0 1 3 3 Ahmed Askari 1 1 21 - 9 233.33 0 2 1 4 Omkar Desai 1 1 19 - 18 105.66 0 1 1 5 Syed Salman 1 1 14 - 5 280 0 0 2 6 Ajaz Qureshi 1 1 14 - 5 280 0 0 2 7 Deepak Dogra 1 1 13 - 7 185.71 0 1 1 8 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 1 1 8 - 14 57 0 0 0 9 Krushna Pawar 1 1 6 - 2 300 0 0 1 10 Ashraf Khan 1 1 3 - 3 60 0 0 0

Majhi Mumbai skipper Yogesh Penkar is the current leading run-scorer of the campaign with 61 runs. Lokesh, the Srinagar Ke Veer middle-order batter, smacked 27 runs to secure the second position.

Ahmed Askari scored 21 runs to carry the third rank. Srinagar's opening batter Omkar Desai accumulated 19 runs to occupy the fourth position.

Syed Salman (14), Ajah Qureshi (14), Deepak Dogra (13), Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (8), Krushna Pawar (6) and Ashraf Khan (3) are the next ranked batters in the tally.

ISPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Runs Avg Wkts Econ 4 5 1 Bashrat Hussain Wani 1 1 2 16 5.33 3 8 0 0 2 Rajesh Sorte 1 1 2 31 10.33 3 15.5 0 0 3 Bhushan Gole 1 1 1 20 10 2 20 0 0 4 Ravi Gupta 1 1 1 12 12 1 12 0 0 5 Devid Gogoi 1 1 2 12 12 1 6 0 0 6 Syed Salmon 1 1 2 14 14 1 7 0 0 7 Pritam Bari 1 1 2 18 18 1 9 0 0 8 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 1 1 2 25 25 1 12.5 0 0 9 Navneet Parihar 1 1 2 25 25 1 12.5 0 0

Bashrat Hussain Wani scalped a three-fer, conceding only 16 runs to secure the pole position in the wickets standings at an average of eight. Rajesh Sorte also scalped three wickets, averaging 15.5 to secure the second rank.

Bhushan Gole claimed two wickets to make it to the third position. Ravi Gupta (1), Devid Gogoi (1), Syed Salmon (1), Pritam Bari (1), Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (1), and Navneet Parihar (1) are the next-ranked bowlers. They have an average of 12, 12, 14, 18, 25 and 25 respectively.

