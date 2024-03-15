ISPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Tiigers of Kolkata vs Srinagar Ke Veer (Updated) ft. Prathamesh Pawar and Bhavesh Pawar

The first semi-final of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 took place between Majhi Mumbai and Chennai Singhams on Thursday at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. Mumbai Majhi didn’t make a great start to their innings while batting first as they had lost three wickets for just 13 runs on the board.

However, valuable contributions from Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (62 off 23) and Ajaz Qureshi (33 off 17) helped the team notch a 145-run total in the end. In reply, Chennai Singhams were bowled out for just 87 runs, thereby losing the match by 58 runs.

Sanjay Kanojjiya played an outstanding knock of 60 runs in just 26 balls but he didn’t find any support from the other end. Eight batsmen out of 10 got out on single-digit scores.

Speaking of Majhi Mumbai’s bowling, Devid Gogoi picked four wickets for eight runs in 1.4 overs. Bashrat Hussain Wani and Vijay Pawle claimed two wickets each as well.

The second semi-final also took place on the same day between Tiigers of Kolkata and Srinagar Ke Veer. The latter put in a disappointing show with the bat as they only managed 76 runs in the first innings.

Omkar Desai top-scored with 25 off 15. Raju Mukhiya (4/14) and Babbu Rana (3/9) proved to be the best bowlers for the Tiigers. In reply, Tiigers of Kolkata reached home in nine overs.

Indian Street Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 6 6 193 62 38.6 90 214.44 -- 2 21 5 2 Ketan Mhatre 6 6 148 60 24.67 79 187.34 -- 1 17 5 3 Prathamesh Pawar 6 6 135 42 22.5 92 146.74 -- -- 12 8 4 Ajaz Qureshi 6 6 112 34 22.4 70 160 -- -- 12 1 5 Bablu Patil 6 6 109 37 21.8 45 242.22 -- -- 11 4 6 Mohammed Nadeem 6 6 105 40 21 78 134.62 -- -- 3 16 7 Sagar Ali 6 6 102 44 17 67 152.24 -- -- 10 3 8 Yogesh Penkar 6 6 101 61 25.25 48 210.42 -- 1 9 6 9 Krishna Satpute 5 5 99 39 19.8 73 135.62 -- -- 10 5 10 Munna Shaikh 5 5 95 25 15.83 73 130.14 -- -- 4 9

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor is at the top of the run charts with 193 runs. He is followed by Ketan Mhatre (148) and Prathamesh Pawar (135) at the second and third spots, respectively.

At number four is Ajaz Qureshi, who has managed to score 112 runs in six matches. Bablu Patil is fifth with 109 runs under his bag. Meanwhile, the sixth and seventh spots are occupied by Mohammed Nadeem (105) and Sagar Ali (102), respectively.

At number eighth is Yogesh Penkar with 101 runs, while Krishna Satpute claims the ninth spot with 99 runs. Munna Shaikh rounds off the top spot list with 95 runs to his name.

Indian Street Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rajesh Sorte 5 5 10 1 11 100 3/13 9.09 10 5.45 - - 2 Dilip Binjwa 5 5 9.5 - 10 105 4/16 10.5 10.68 5.9 1 - 3 Bhavesh Pawar 5 5 9.2 - 9 87 3/7 9.67 9.32 6.22 - - 4 Bashrat Hussain Wani 4 4 7 - 9 75 3/17 8.33 10.71 4.67 - - 5 Vishwanath Jadhav 5 5 10 - 8 84 2/9 10.5 8.4 7.5 - - 6 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 5 5 10 - 8 110 3/20 13.75 11 7.5 - - 7 Raju Mukhiya 5 5 9 - 7 79 3/23 11.29 8.78 7.71 - - 8 Saroj Pramanik 5 5 9 - 7 93 2/13 13.29 10.33 7.71 - - 9 Devid Gogoi 5 5 9.5 - 7 105 3/29 15 10.68 8.43 - - 10 Irfan Patel 5 5 7.3 - 7 83 4/20 11.86 11.07 6.43 1 -

Raju Mukhiya is at the top of the wickets tally with 11 wickets under his name in six matches. Rajesh Sorte and Devid Gogoi are sitting at second and third, respectively. Both have 11 wickets each to their name. Bushrat Hussain Wani is at four, while Dilip Binjwa is at fifth, with 11 wickets each.

Bhavesh Pawar claims the sixth spot with 10 wickets. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (9) and Vishwanath Jadhav (8) follow him at the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. The ninth and 10th positions in the wickets tally are occupied by Bhushan Gole (8) and Saroj Pramanik (7), respectively.

