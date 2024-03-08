ISPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Tiigers Of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai match (Updated) ft. Yogesh Penkar and Bhavesh Pawar

Chennai Singhams secured a three-run win over Bangalore Strikers in the fourth match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 while Tigers Of Kolkata registered a 26-run win against Majhi Mumbai in the fifth game.

Moving to the details of the fourth contest, Chennai Singhams posted a total of 99/7 in 10 overs. Opener Ketan Mhatre (25) and Bablu Patil (29) were the standout batters. Saroj Pramanik scalped two wickets for Bangalore.

In reply, Bangalore Strikers could rack up only 96/8 in 10 overs. Saroj Pramanik (15) and Masoor KL (22) were the lone star batters as others failed to create an impact. Dilip Binjwa secured a three-wicket haul, conceding only four runs in two overs.

In the fifth encounter, the Tiigers Of Kolkata racked up a total of 71/6 in 10 overs with Prathamesh Pawar (16) and Bhavesh Pawar (16*) were the star batters. Bashrat Hussain Wani claimed two wickets for Mumbai.

In response, Raviraj Ahire (11) and Yogesh Penkar (9) were the only star batters as Majhi Mumbai collapsed to 45/10 in 8.2 overs. Bhavesh Pawar secured a three-wicket haul, conceding seven runs while Shivam Kumar and Jonty Sarkar picked up two wickets apiece.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Street Premier League 2024.

ISPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Yogesh Penkar 2 2 - 70 61 35 33 212.12 - 1 5 5 2 Prathamesh Pawar 2 2 - 58 42 29 32 181.25 - - 8 - 3 Bablu Patil 2 2 1 52 29 52 23 226.09 - - 5 4 4 Ketan Mhatre 2 2 - 41 25 20.5 22 186.36 - - 4 3 5 Sagar Ali 2 2 - 37 34 18.5 22 168.18 - - 4 - 6 Fardeen Kazi 2 2 - 35 21 17.5 25 140 - - 3 2 7 Krishna Satpute 1 1 - 27 27 27 17 158.82 - - 3 1 8 Lokesh Lokesh 1 1 - 27 27 27 18 150 - - 3 1 9 Jonty Sarkar 2 2 - 23 23 11.5 11 209.09 - - 3 1 10 Mansoor KL 2 2 - 23 22 11.5 19 121.05 - - 3 -

Yogesh Penkar continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 70 runs from two innings. Prathamesh Pawar retained his second rank with 58 runs from two innings. Bablu Patil moved up from the sixth to the third position with 52 runs.

Ketan Mhatre climbed up from the 12th to the fourth position, accumulating 41 runs. Sagar Ali slipped from the third to the fifth slot with 37 runs. Fardeen Kazi ascended from the eighth to the sixth spot with 35 runs.

Krishna Satpute descended from the fourth to the seventh rank, amassing 27 runs while Lokesh slid from the fifth to the eighth rank. Jonty Sarkar slipped from the seventh to the ninth slot with 23 runs at 11.5 while Masoor KL rocketed from the 40th to the 10th rank with 23 runs at an average of 11.5.

ISPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Bhavesh Pawar 2 2 3.2 23 5 3/7 4.6 6.9 4 - - - 2 Bashrat Hussain Wani 2 2 3 21 5 3/18 4.2 7 3.6 - - - 3 R. Thavith Kumar 2 2 4 41 5 4/13 8.2 10.25 4.8 1 - - 4 Prathamesh Thakre 1 1 0.5 3 3 3/3 1 3.6 1.67 - - - 5 Dilip Binjwa 2 2 4 19 3 3/4 6.33 4.75 8 - - - 6 Vishwanath Jadhav 2 2 4 25 3 2/9 8.33 6.25 8 - - - 7 Prajjwal Somvanshi 2 2 4 38 3 2/12 12.67 9.5 8 - - 1 8 Rajesh Sorte 1 1 2 31 3 3/31 10.33 15.5 4 - - - 9 Shivam Kumar 1 1 1 2 2 2/2 1 2 3 - - - 10 Ravi Gupta 2 2 3 21 2 1/9 10.5 7 9 - - -

Bhavesh Pawar moved up from the seventh to the top position with five wickets at 4.6. Bashrat Hussain Wani ascended from the third to the second rank with five scalps at 4.2. R. Thavith Kumar slipped from the top to the third position with five wickets at 8.2.

Prathamesh Thakre slid from the second to the fourth position with three scalps at an average of one. Dilip Binjwa rocketed from the bottom to the fifth position with three wickets, averaging 6.33.

Vishwanath Jadhav (3) descended from the fifth to the sixth position, averaging 8.33. Prajjwal Somvanshi (3) slid from the sixth to the seventh rank with an average of 12.67. Rajesh Sorte (3) glided down from the fourth to the eighth rank at 10.33.

Shivam Kumar moved up and carried the ninth rank with two scalps at an average of one while Ravi Gupta ascended from the 17th rank to occupy the 10th position at an average of 10.5.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App