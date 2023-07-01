"It is always an advantage to play against the good teams first" - Sunil Gavaskar on India playing Australia in their World Cup 2023 opener

Sunil Gavaskar feels India getting to play Australia in their World Cup 2023 opener puts them in an advantageous position.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the schedule of the ODI World Cup to be played in India later this year. While last time's finalists England and New Zealand will clash in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, the Men in Blue will lock horns with the Aussies in their first game at Chepauk in Chennai three days later.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked if it is good from India's point of view that they are starting against a strong team like Australia, to which he responded:

"Absolutely. It would have been even more difficult if you were to play Australia in a must-win last match. I feel it is always an advantage to play against the good teams first."

The former Indian skipper pointed out that playing against supposedly weaker teams towards the end of the league phase will enhance their qualification hopes:

"If you don't get a good result, you have chances later. If you probably play against some weak team later, you will know what you need to do against them and with what margin you need to win."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will face qualifiers in two of their final three league games. It might give them a chance to stage a comeback if they suffer some adverse results at the start of the tournament.

"The self-confidence increased because of that" - Sunil Gavaskar on India's win against the West Indies in their 1983 World Cup opener

India were the surprise champions at the 1983 World Cup. [P/C: Patrick Eager/Popperfoto via Getty Images]

Sunil Gavaskar was further asked about India opening their victorious 1983 World Cup campaign against the formidable West Indies, to which he replied:

"In 1983 we played the first match against the West Indies. They were the defending champions and we defeated them. It was a two-day game because it had rained and the play resumed on the next day."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"There also we registered a win. The self-confidence increased because of that as till then our performance in World Cups wasn't anything special. We hadn't won even one match until then."

India stunned two-time defending champions West Indies by 34 runs in their 1983 World Cup opener. They went on to beat the same opponents by 43 runs in the final to bag their maiden global title.

