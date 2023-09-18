“It was my best wicket” – Mohammed Siraj shares his favorite dismissal from Asia Cup 2023 final

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball as India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a one-sided contest at the Asia Cup final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The speedster finished with career-best figures of 6/21, including four wickets in an over as the Men in Blue bundled out the hosts for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs.

Siraj first dismissed Pathum Nissanka before getting the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in his second over.

The 29-year-old then dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka with an inswinger, sending the stumps flying. Siraj also removed Kusal Mendis, who top-scored 17 runs off 34 balls.

In a video released by the BCCI, Siraj picked Shanaka’s wicket as his favorite dismissal in the game. He said:

“(On Shanaka’s wicket) I worked a lot in the West Indies to bowl outswinger wide of the crease because I was doing well. I tried to push for inswing outside the crease. I executed exactly how I envisioned myself. It was my best wicket.

"To be able to perform in the final is a great thing for me. I will get enough confidence for the World Cup.”

Expand Tweet

Siraj continued:

“To be honest, today’s spell was like magic because even I had not thought about it. It was the final as well. Last time, when we played against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum, I took four wickets in four overs, but I couldn’t take the fifth despite bowling the next six overs.

“In the two matches that we played here, the bowling was good, I was able to beat the batters, but today, I finally got those edges. When I started the spell, I only released the ball. There was enough swing on offer. I realized that there is no need to hit the wicket but bowl at one particular spot.”

Siraj, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, also finished as India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in five games. In 2023, he has scalped 29 wickets in 13 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.62 so far.

“Using my wrong’un (googly) and flipper in the best possible way” – Kuldeep Yadav to Mohammed Siraj

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was adjudged the Player of the Series, also opened up on his keys to success after finishing with nine wickets in five games, including a fifer against Pakistan in the Super 4 game.

The 28-year-old said that his hard work behind the scenes has helped him succeed in the last year. He added that he has mastered the art of using googly and flipper ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Speaking to Siraj in the same video, he said:

“I don’t think much, I read the wicket, but what’s important for me is to pick the length and keep bowling in the good length area consistently. I read the batters on what shots they are premediating to play. I am using my wrong’un (googly) and flipper in the best possible way.

"I am making the most of the crease by coming close to the wicket from the corner, so the bowling has improved, and I am feeling confident with my rhythm.”

He continued:

“I have worked a lot in the last 1- 1.5 years. The rhythm takes time, so I am lucky to find it for the last one year. At the start, it wasn’t easy, but now everything is going smoothly. I am being aggressive, which has helped my pace, so I am enjoying my bowling.”

Expand Tweet

India will next play against Australia in the first of the three ODIs in Mohali on Friday, September 22.