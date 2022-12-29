"It was a big blunder" - Salman Butt on Ramiz Raja's brainchild Pakistan Junior League

Former opener Salman Butt believes that former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja should not have introduced the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt suggested that the youngsters who participated in the T20 tournament did not get enough exposure. He pointed out how all the matches were played on the same surface, and how nobody turned up to watch the matches live.

The 38-year-old opined that instead of spending a lot of money on the PJL, Ramiz should have considered sending the Pakistan 'A' team abroad for tours. Butt explained:

"It was a big blunder. With the same amount of money, they would have been able to conduct four tours for the Pakistan A team. They spent 125 crore on the tournament, but what exposure are the players getting? Apart from broadcasting the matches live, what else did they do? All the matches were played on the same pitch."

The inaugural season of the PJL was held earlier this year, in October. A total of six teams took part in the competition. All 19 matches were played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"Tend to bowl 13 slower balls in four overs" - Salman Butt on Pakistani fast bowlers

Salman Butt went on to highlight how South Africa's Anrich Nortje was able to consistently hit the 140 kmph mark despite bowling a lot of overs during the recently concluded second Test between South Africa and Australia.

He suggested that the Pakistani pacers weren't capable of doing the same, pointing out how they usually bowl a lot of slower balls even during a four-over spell. Butt added:

"I was watching the Test match between Australia and South Africa. Anrich Nortje, who was bowling his 24th over of the innings, clocked 140 kmph consistently. The Pakistani bowlers, on the other hand, tend to bowl 13 slower balls in four overs."

Veteran keeper-batter Kamran Akmal, who was also a part of the video, also echoed the same sentiments, stating that Pakistan's pacers would have to rest for four Test matches if they were asked to bowl 24 overs in an innings. He said:

"If a Pakistani fast bowler has to bowl 24 overs in a single innings, he will have to be rested for the next four Test matches."

Pakistan are currently battling it out against New Zealand in their Test series opener at the National Stadium in Karachi. While Babar and Co. posted 438 runs after electing to bat first, their bowlers struggled to make an impact in the first innings.

The Black Caps declared their innings at 612/9 on Day 3 (December 28). Abrar Ahmed picked up a stunning fifer, while Nauman Ali bagged three scalps.

Poll : 0 votes